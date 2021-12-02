New York Mets

MLB rumors: Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets lefty before lockout begins - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3m

Major League Baseball instituted a lockout on Wednesday following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Max Scherzer ready for union fight after signing huge Mets deal - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 3m

Scherzer embraced the labor talk Wednesday.

With No Deadline Deal, M.L.B.’s Lockout Begins

by: James Wagner NY Times 15m

Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with the sides still far apart, baseball has its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next job: Mayor of New York City? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 42m

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is eligible for arbitration this winter and is line for a long-term contract extension.

Mets’ Max Scherzer: Dead arm came from not pitching enough

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 3h

His arm would not allow him to pitch more, Max Scherzer said, because he had not pitched enough.

More CBA updates and information

by: N/A MLB: Angels 4h

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Latest on MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses disappointment with Players Association

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here is the latest on where things stand ...

MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive ahead of baseball's lockout? - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 5h

Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head

