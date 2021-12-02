- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB rumors: Red Sox sign ex-Yankees, Mets lefty before lockout begins - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3m
Major League Baseball instituted a lockout on Wednesday following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Max Scherzer ready for union fight after signing huge Mets deal - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 3m
Scherzer embraced the labor talk Wednesday.
With No Deadline Deal, M.L.B.’s Lockout Begins
by: James Wagner — NY Times 15m
Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with the sides still far apart, baseball has its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next job: Mayor of New York City? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 42m
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is eligible for arbitration this winter and is line for a long-term contract extension.
Mets’ Max Scherzer: Dead arm came from not pitching enough
by: Mark W. Sanchez — New York Post 3h
His arm would not allow him to pitch more, Max Scherzer said, because he had not pitched enough.
More CBA updates and information
by: N/A — MLB: Angels 4h
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
Latest on MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred expresses disappointment with Players Association
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 2, Major League Baseball owners commenced a lockout of the players following the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Here is the latest on where things stand ...
MLB free agency winners and losers: Which teams were productive ahead of baseball's lockout? - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 5h
Some teams did great, others left us shaking our head
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets also signed Rob Zastryzny to a minor league contract yesterday. The LHP pitched at AAA for the Marlins & also for the Long Island Ducks in 2021. @JohnMackinAde @ernestdove @MiLBMetsMadness @BTB_MikeII https://t.co/fTDcuou1D2Blogger / Podcaster
-
Here's newly signed Mets Minor League Free Agent Nick Dini hitting a 404 foot 3 run HR on October 1st last year for the Omaha Storm Chasers. He is currently listed on the Syracuse Roster. @JohnMackinAde @MiLBMetsMadness @BTB_MikeII @ernestdove https://t.co/fTDcuou1D2Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @SubwayToShea: @CWilliamson44 Wow they even take it that far?! I will never understand this. Great job “growing the sport @MLB!Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Metstradamus: Well I hope we enjoyed Max Scherzer being a Met for the last 11 hours. https://t.co/am9XvEKDd7Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Max Scherzer: Dead arm came from not pitching enough https://t.co/TKfjiXcYpwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Starling Marte always wanted to play with Robinson Cano https://t.co/UiPjK8h1i1Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets