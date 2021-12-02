- IN
Max Scherzer, Scott Boras on union fight as lockout begins - New York Daily News
by: Dennis Young — NY Daily News 1h
The players union wants teams to compete more aggressively with each other to drive up spending.
How Yankees are affected by lockout after whiffing during free-agent frenzy | Analysis - nj.com
by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 20m
Major League Baseball's first work stoppage since 1994-95 began at 11:59 p.m., Wednesday night.
ESNY’s MLB Power Rankings: Lockout Edition
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 26m
ESNY's MLB Power Rankings: Lockout Edition first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Morning Briefing: The MLB Lockout Has Begun
by: Ben Reimer — Mets Merized Online 34m
Good morning, Mets fans!The MLB lockout started today after the collective bargaining agreement between the MLB and the MLBPA expired yesterday at 11:59 PM EST. It is the first MLB stoppage in
MLB Owners Impose Lockout After CBA Expires
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 50m
Owners voted unanimously in favor of the lockout, which took effect after the collective bargaining agreement with players expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Yesterday (12/1/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio off;
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 5 Gigantes del Cibao 2 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , did not play - ....
With No Deadline Deal, M.L.B.’s Lockout Begins
by: James Wagner — NY Times 2h
Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with the sides still far apart, baseball has its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next job: Mayor of New York City? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is eligible for arbitration this winter and is line for a long-term contract extension.
Looking forward to seeing now @mets kills off a lockout winter. Guess we will be seeing a lot of Baseball Mascot Guy (i am also not using anyone’s names) and 1986 clips.Blogger / Podcaster
Meet the Mets. Meet the Mets. Just don’t use the images or mention the players on our social media. Bring the kiddies bring the wife. For about 7 hours Mets fans had it nice.Blogger / Podcaster
I’ve spoken a lot about the erosion of access for media covering baseball, and how teams now take the lead in controlling their content. This gets me thinking: Maybe next step is players controlling their content, with teams taking backseat. You saw Stroman announce his signing.Beat Writer / Columnist
Morning Briefing: The MLB Lockout Has Begun https://t.co/QOnaSwVkEOBlog / Website
-
Check out the roster page on the team’s website …Beat Writer / Columnist
Joe does a great job with Connor --- I agree give them a listen.During the lockout I’d love if you haven’t yet to give @ThatsSoMetsPod a shot wherever you get podcasts. Also subscribe to the That’s So Mets YouTube channel. Our content creation won’t stop just because baseball does. Send me some YouTube/Podcasts so I can support others too!Blogger / Podcaster
