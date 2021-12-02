New York Mets

ESNY’s MLB Power Rankings: Lockout Edition

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 27m

nj.com
How Yankees are affected by lockout after whiffing during free-agent frenzy | Analysis - nj.com

by: Randy Miller | rmiller@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 20m

Major League Baseball's first work stoppage since 1994-95 began at 11:59 p.m., Wednesday night.

Mets Merized
Morning Briefing: The MLB Lockout Has Begun

by: Ben Reimer Mets Merized Online 34m

Good morning, Mets fans!The MLB lockout started today after the collective bargaining agreement between the MLB and the MLBPA expired yesterday at 11:59 PM EST. It is the first MLB stoppage in

CBS New York
MLB Owners Impose Lockout After CBA Expires

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 50m

Owners voted unanimously in favor of the lockout, which took effect after the collective bargaining agreement with players expired at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. 

Daily News
Max Scherzer, Scott Boras on union fight as lockout begins - New York Daily News

by: Dennis Young NY Daily News 1h

The players union wants teams to compete more aggressively with each other to drive up spending.

Mack's Mets
Yesterday (12/1/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio off;

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 5 Gigantes del Cibao 2 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , did not play - ....

The New York Times
With No Deadline Deal, M.L.B.’s Lockout Begins

by: James Wagner NY Times 2h

Players and owners continued to negotiate until the final day, but with the sides still far apart, baseball has its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike.

nj.com
Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s next job: Mayor of New York City? - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is eligible for arbitration this winter and is line for a long-term contract extension.

Tweets

    Mets Police @metspolice 24m
    Looking forward to seeing now @mets kills off a lockout winter. Guess we will be seeing a lot of Baseball Mascot Guy (i am also not using anyone’s names) and 1986 clips.
    Mets Police @metspolice 25m
    Meet the Mets. Meet the Mets. Just don’t use the images or mention the players on our social media. Bring the kiddies bring the wife. For about 7 hours Mets fans had it nice.
    Adam Rubin @AdamRubinMedia 30m
    I’ve spoken a lot about the erosion of access for media covering baseball, and how teams now take the lead in controlling their content. This gets me thinking: Maybe next step is players controlling their content, with teams taking backseat. You saw Stroman announce his signing.
    Metsmerized @Metsmerized 37m
    Morning Briefing: The MLB Lockout Has Begun https://t.co/QOnaSwVkEO
    Adam Rubin @AdamRubinMedia 37m
    Check out the roster page on the team’s website …
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    Mike Silva @MikeSilvaMedia 37m
    Joe does a great job with Connor --- I agree give them a listen.
    Joe DeMayo
    During the lockout I’d love if you haven’t yet to give @ThatsSoMetsPod a shot wherever you get podcasts. Also subscribe to the That’s So Mets YouTube channel. Our content creation won’t stop just because baseball does. Send me some YouTube/Podcasts so I can support others too!
