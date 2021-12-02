Gil Hodges Has Always Belonged in the Hall of Fame

Having seen the documentary it’s pretty clear why Paul was so enthusiastically behind the project. The Let it Be film was edited in such a way that seemed predisposed towards making McCartney look bad. This gives a much more nuanced look at that complicated period for the band.

neugie24 HowieRose My sense was that they enjoyed playing together but everything else to get to that point was frustrating for all of them. Paul was definitely a perfectionist and increasingly rubbed John and George the wrong way.