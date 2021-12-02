- IN
Gil Hodges Has Always Belonged in the Hall of Fame
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 2h
It's long past time to induct the great player, legendary manager, and paragon of character.
Rich Hill agrees to reunion with the Red Sox
by: Rob Bradford — Radio.com: WFAN 7m
The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of adding to their starting rotation thanks to an agreement with pitcher Rich Hill on a one-year deal that will be complete if the 41-year-old passes his physical.
Getting to know Mets outfielder Mark Canha
by: Grace Carbone — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 16m
The longtime Oakland Athletic comes with some very positive upside but also some considerable risks.
Mets resign Matt Reynolds and 2 other Minor League Free Agents
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 30m
In addition to the big free agents signed this past week, the Mets also signed 3 minor league free agents. Matt Reynolds , Inf., the 2nd rou...
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jose Martinez
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 37m
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Getting to know new Mets outfielder Mark Canha
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 1h
The New York Mets announced the team has signed outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Canha, 32, has a .377 OBP over the last three seasons (2019-2021), the second-highest mark in the AL (min. 1,000 plate appearances). He also has 50 doubles, 48 homers, 205 runs...
The answers to all of your MLB lockout questions, plus Notre Dame did the right thing - CBSSports.com
by: Zachary Pereles — CBS Sports 1h
Here's what the MLB lockout means
You can sum up a large part of Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame case with an argument that didn’t happen.It was the bottom of the sixth inning of game five of the 1969 World Series. Hodges’ Mets
Tweets
It’s amazing to see players around the league change their avi in solidarity. MLB can take away our image but never our LIKENESS!Blogger / Podcaster
RT @BWDBWDBWD: MLB dot com opening day rosters just droppedBlogger / Podcaster
Even though the #Mets can’t make any player signings, they now can focus on hiring a manager and coaching staff. #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterBlogger / Podcaster
Here’s how I look at the lockout. I am offered two video games, they are both the same in gameplay. 1 is called MLBPA Baseball and I have to play as “New York” Other is called MLB The Show and I get to play on the Mets and have exciting players like “1B #33” or Dak SchmerzerBlogger / Podcaster
Having seen the documentary it’s pretty clear why Paul was so enthusiastically behind the project. The Let it Be film was edited in such a way that seemed predisposed towards making McCartney look bad. This gives a much more nuanced look at that complicated period for the band.@HowieRose My sense was that they enjoyed playing together but everything else to get to that point was frustrating for all of them. Paul was definitely a perfectionist and increasingly rubbed John and George the wrong way.TV / Radio Personality
#MLB certainly had no problem leaving the shop online and linked to this ridiculous rendition of a baseball web site. Gotta sell the merch!Blogger / Podcaster
