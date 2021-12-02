New York Mets

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Jose Martinez

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 37m

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

Rich Hill agrees to reunion with the Red Sox

by: Rob Bradford Radio.com: WFAN 7m

The Boston Red Sox are on the verge of adding to their starting rotation thanks to an agreement with pitcher Rich Hill on a one-year deal that will be complete if the 41-year-old passes his physical.

Getting to know Mets outfielder Mark Canha

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

The longtime Oakland Athletic comes with some very positive upside but also some considerable risks.

Mets resign Matt Reynolds and 2 other Minor League Free Agents

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 30m

In addition to the big free agents signed this past week, the Mets also signed 3 minor league free agents. Matt Reynolds , Inf., the 2nd rou...

Getting to know new Mets outfielder Mark Canha

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 1h

The New York Mets announced the team has signed outfielder Mark Canha to a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Canha, 32, has a .377 OBP over the last three seasons (2019-2021), the second-highest mark in the AL (min. 1,000 plate appearances). He also has 50 doubles, 48 homers, 205 runs...

The answers to all of your MLB lockout questions, plus Notre Dame did the right thing - CBSSports.com

by: Zachary Pereles CBS Sports 1h

Here's what the MLB lockout means

Gil Hodges Has Always Belonged in the Hall of Fame

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 2h

It's long past time to induct the great player, legendary manager, and paragon of character.

Gil Hodges Has Always Belonged in the Hall of Fame

by: james schapiro Mets Merized Online 2h

You can sum up a large part of Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame case with an argument that didn’t happen.It was the bottom of the sixth inning of game five of the 1969 World Series. Hodges’ Mets

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 4m
    I love this. #Mets #LGM
    Trevor Williams
    It’s amazing to see players around the league change their avi in solidarity. MLB can take away our image but never our LIKENESS!
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 5m
    RT @BWDBWDBWD: MLB dot com opening day rosters just dropped
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 7m
    Even though the #Mets can’t make any player signings, they now can focus on hiring a manager and coaching staff. #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitter
    Mets Police @metspolice 11m
    Here’s how I look at the lockout. I am offered two video games, they are both the same in gameplay. 1 is called MLBPA Baseball and I have to play as “New York” Other is called MLB The Show and I get to play on the Mets and have exciting players like “1B #33” or Dak Schmerzer
    Howie Rose @HowieRose 13m
    Having seen the documentary it’s pretty clear why Paul was so enthusiastically behind the project. The Let it Be film was edited in such a way that seemed predisposed towards making McCartney look bad. This gives a much more nuanced look at that complicated period for the band.
    neugie24
    @HowieRose My sense was that they enjoyed playing together but everything else to get to that point was frustrating for all of them. Paul was definitely a perfectionist and increasingly rubbed John and George the wrong way.
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 14m
    #MLB certainly had no problem leaving the shop online and linked to this ridiculous rendition of a baseball web site. Gotta sell the merch!
