SNY.tv
Marcus Stroman thanks the Mets and New York after signing with Cubs

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

A day after signing with the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman tweeted a thank you to the Mets organization and fans.

Yardbarker
MLB players troll league with silhouettes amid lockout

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 28m

The league website scrubbed player photos for current athletes and replaced them with generic and faceless silhouettes.

The Mets Police
Secret Mets Numbers Revealed!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 43m

Sources within the Mets organization have revealed some uniform numbers from the 2022 Mets. As part of the lockout, we here at Mets Police are not using the names of any MLBPA players as a bit sign…

ESPN: White Sox Report
Shadow men: Players mocking MLB silhouettes

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 2h

Players have started to change their profile pictures on Twitter to generic player silhouettes as a response to MLB's decision to wipe their photos off league websites.

The Apple

And Then There Was Nothing...

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 2h

Dark days ahead, folks

WFAN
Jeff McNeil switches numbers, gives Starling Marte No. 6

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Mets utility man Jeff McNeil has switched from No. 6 to No. 1, according to the Mets’ MLB.com roster page, to allow newcomer Starling Marte to take his usual No. 6.

Daily News
How does lockout affect Mets' manager search? What about Bryant? - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 2h

Even after their spending spree, the Mets have plenty of unfinished business.

Barstool Sports
The New York Mets Lockout To Do List | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2h

As new Mets beat writer Jon Heyman said last night, the lockout we have known was inevitable is here. I was rooting for the lockout because I felt the Mets needed to catch up with the rest of the leag...

