- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Secret Mets Numbers Revealed!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 39m
Sources within the Mets organization have revealed some uniform numbers from the 2022 Mets. As part of the lockout, we here at Mets Police are not using the names of any MLBPA players as a bit sign…
More Recent New York Mets Articles
MLB players troll league with silhouettes amid lockout
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 24m
The league website scrubbed player photos for current athletes and replaced them with generic and faceless silhouettes.
Marcus Stroman thanks the Mets and New York after signing with Cubs
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
A day after signing with the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman tweeted a thank you to the Mets organization and fans.
Shadow men: Players mocking MLB silhouettes
by: Joon Lee, ESPN — ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 1h
Players have started to change their profile pictures on Twitter to generic player silhouettes as a response to MLB's decision to wipe their photos off league websites.
And Then There Was Nothing...
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 1h
Dark days ahead, folks
Jeff McNeil switches numbers, gives Starling Marte No. 6
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Mets utility man Jeff McNeil has switched from No. 6 to No. 1, according to the Mets’ MLB.com roster page, to allow newcomer Starling Marte to take his usual No. 6.
How does lockout affect Mets' manager search? What about Bryant? - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Even after their spending spree, the Mets have plenty of unfinished business.
The New York Mets Lockout To Do List | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2h
As new Mets beat writer Jon Heyman said last night, the lockout we have known was inevitable is here. I was rooting for the lockout because I felt the Mets needed to catch up with the rest of the leag...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @Jay_HorwitzPR: For decades Gil Hodges Jr. has been hoping and praying that his Dad will make it to the @baseballhall. This Sunday it could finally happen. Gil made a great case for father’s induction to me in my latest podcast. 👀👉 https://t.co/h3h9rqGfPw 👂👉 https://t.co/V2zFYSUFOL https://t.co/osmjtFFlFOOfficial Team Account
-
RT @nut_history: Well, as you all know #MLB are in a #lockout - but you can still some great deals for #Christmas presents - many sweatshirts are 50% off - so usually they are $60, now you can get them for $30. Just showing #Mets for example - many teams available. #Ad https://t.co/QLNfa7jK3IBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tomorrow at Forbes-I will be writing about important free-agent signings by the Detroit Tigers @Tigers @Mets @RedSoxBlogger / Podcaster
-
An all time classic.Star-studded 1963 TV commercial for It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. https://t.co/XbBGelrJq3TV / Radio Personality
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @JeffPassan: Some A+ trolling here from @itsFatherJoe44, @JTaillon50 and @MeLlamoTrevor changing their profile pictures to the blank avatars https://t.co/cML1faFwBH is using in lieu of player images, which it has scrubbed from its website in the wake of the lockout. https://t.co/sp59sRacceBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets