Meet New York’s new Darling: Starling Marte
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 1h
The New York Mets announced they have signed All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract. Marte, 33, led the major leagues with a career-high-tying 47 stolen bases, succeeding at a 90.4 percent rate, and paced MLB in Fangraphs’ baserunning runs above average metric (12.3) last season.
Mets GM Billy Eppler on Max Scherzer + other signings and managerial search | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 19m
Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer. Eppler explains how vital he saw Max Scherzer as a pie...
Marcus Stroman thanks Mets, Mets fans in Twitter goodbye
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 52m
Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and a day later, amidst an MLB lockout, he took to Twitter to say goodbye and thank you to New York.
Why there are no player photos on MLB's website | Newsday
by: Nick Klopsis — Newsday 2h
If a baseball fan went to MLB.com at 11:58 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night, things would look about the same as usual. The home page would have its breaking free agency news, and the individual team p
Can Pete Alonso Set Another Franchise Record in 2022?
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 2h
It took a little while, but New York Mets fans can smile again. Not because the job is done, but some pretty cool stuff has happened over the last week.Sure, MLB's labor dispute puts a damper
MLB players troll league with silhouettes amid lockout
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 4h
The league website scrubbed player photos for current athletes and replaced them with generic and faceless silhouettes.
Secret Mets Numbers Revealed!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4h
Sources within the Mets organization have revealed some uniform numbers from the 2022 Mets. As part of the lockout, we here at Mets Police are not using the names of any MLBPA players as a bit sign…
Marcus Stroman thanks the Mets and New York after signing with Cubs
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 4h
A day after signing with the Chicago Cubs, Marcus Stroman tweeted a thank you to the Mets organization and fans.
An explanation: MLB reached out to explain that it took down the photos of players on legal advice and it was not intended to punish players. Per a spokesman: “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the National Labor Relations Act.”MLB wiping out the photos of its players comes across an all-time silly and idiotic move, unless there is some legal licensing reason, and even then. A work stoppage doesn’t last forever. And when it does…They. Are. Your. Product.Beat Writer / Columnist
MLB reached out to explain that it took down the photos of players on legal advice and it was not intended to punish players. Per a spokesman: “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the National Labor Relations Act.”Beat Writer / Columnist
Life is really boring in MLB Lockout World. Would not move here. Do not like. 0/10 review.Misc
In case you missed my thread last year on Steve Cohen's art collection. It's some truly remarkable stuff and the attached article gives you a real window into his thought process.In honor of @StevenACohen2's first media availability as the Mets owner, I figured I'd share a fact or two about his amazing, world-class art collection. Not only is it very valuable, but it is interesting and diverse and experts seem to appreciate his eye for it. https://t.co/7tHccfVdOoBlogger / Podcaster
for whoever was just asking about minor league issues during CBA negotiations ⬇️Minor Leaguers won't have a seat at the table during CBA negotiations, so Advocates for Minor Leaguers is forming a committee to give them a voice "The mistreatment that we endure as Minor League players is the most urgent labor issue facing the sport" https://t.co/AEEUwjbGftBlog / Website
RT @joonlee: Minor Leaguers won't have a seat at the table during CBA negotiations, so Advocates for Minor Leaguers is forming a committee to give them a voice "The mistreatment that we endure as Minor League players is the most urgent labor issue facing the sport" https://t.co/AEEUwjbGftSuper Fan
