Meet New York’s new Darling: Starling Marte

An explanation: MLB reached out to explain that it took down the photos of players on legal advice and it was not intended to punish players. Per a spokesman: “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the National Labor Relations Act.”

David Waldstein MLB wiping out the photos of its players comes across an all-time silly and idiotic move, unless there is some legal licensing reason, and even then. A work stoppage doesn’t last forever. And when it does…They. Are. Your. Product.