Marcus Stroman thanks Mets, Mets fans in Twitter goodbye

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 52m

Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and a day later, amidst an MLB lockout, he took to Twitter to say goodbye and thank you to New York.

Mets GM Billy Eppler on Max Scherzer + other signings and managerial search | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 20m

Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer. Eppler explains how vital he saw Max Scherzer as a pie...

Meet New York’s new Darling: Starling Marte

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 1h

The New York Mets announced they have signed All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract. Marte, 33, led the major leagues with a career-high-tying 47 stolen bases, succeeding at a 90.4 percent rate, and paced MLB in Fangraphs’ baserunning runs above average metric (12.3) last season.

Why there are no player photos on MLB's website  | Newsday

by: Nick Klopsis Newsday 2h

If a baseball fan went to MLB.com at 11:58 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night, things would look about the same as usual. The home page would have its breaking free agency news, and the individual team p

Can Pete Alonso Set Another Franchise Record in 2022?

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 2h

It took a little while, but New York Mets fans can smile again. Not because the job is done, but some pretty cool stuff has happened over the last week.Sure, MLB's labor dispute puts a damper

MLB players troll league with silhouettes amid lockout

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 4h

The league website scrubbed player photos for current athletes and replaced them with generic and faceless silhouettes.

Secret Mets Numbers Revealed!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 4h

Sources within the Mets organization have revealed some uniform numbers from the 2022 Mets. As part of the lockout, we here at Mets Police are not using the names of any MLBPA players as a bit sign…

    David Waldstein @DavidWaldstein 7m
    An explanation: MLB reached out to explain that it took down the photos of players on legal advice and it was not intended to punish players. Per a spokesman: “Every action we are taking is at the advice of legal counsel per the National Labor Relations Act.”
    MLB wiping out the photos of its players comes across an all-time silly and idiotic move, unless there is some legal licensing reason, and even then. A work stoppage doesn’t last forever. And when it does…They. Are. Your. Product.
    Alyssa Rose @AlyssaRose 14m
    Life is really boring in MLB Lockout World. Would not move here. Do not like. 0/10 review.
    Good Fundies Brian @OmarMinayaFan 15m
    In case you missed my thread last year on Steve Cohen's art collection. It's some truly remarkable stuff and the attached article gives you a real window into his thought process.
    Good Fundies Brian
    In honor of @StevenACohen2's first media availability as the Mets owner, I figured I'd share a fact or two about his amazing, world-class art collection. Not only is it very valuable, but it is interesting and diverse and experts seem to appreciate his eye for it. https://t.co/7tHccfVdOo
    The Apple @TheAppleNYM 19m
    for whoever was just asking about minor league issues during CBA negotiations ⬇️
    Joon Lee 이준엽
    Minor Leaguers won't have a seat at the table during CBA negotiations, so Advocates for Minor Leaguers is forming a committee to give them a voice "The mistreatment that we endure as Minor League players is the most urgent labor issue facing the sport" https://t.co/AEEUwjbGft
    NY Mets Die Hards @NYMDieHards 20m
    RT @joonlee: Minor Leaguers won't have a seat at the table during CBA negotiations, so Advocates for Minor Leaguers is forming a committee to give them a voice "The mistreatment that we endure as Minor League players is the most urgent labor issue facing the sport" https://t.co/AEEUwjbGft
