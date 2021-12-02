- IN
Why the Mets should hire Buck Showalter
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 7m
If Steve Cohen remains true to his opening valedictory address, there is but one name that makes sense when they ultimately get around to filling the job.
WFAN shakeup: Ex-Giants star Tiki Barber headlines new midday show - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15m
Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis are out in middays.
Mets GM Billy Eppler on Max Scherzer + other signings and managerial search | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer. Eppler explains how vital he saw Max Scherzer as a pie...
Marcus Stroman thanks Mets, Mets fans in Twitter goodbye
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and a day later, amidst an MLB lockout, he took to Twitter to say goodbye and thank you to New York.
Meet New York’s new Darling: Starling Marte
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 3h
The New York Mets announced they have signed All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract. Marte, 33, led the major leagues with a career-high-tying 47 stolen bases, succeeding at a 90.4 percent rate, and paced MLB in Fangraphs’ baserunning runs above average metric (12.3) last season.
Can Pete Alonso Set Another Franchise Record in 2022?
by: Matt Musico — Mets Merized Online 4h
It took a little while, but New York Mets fans can smile again. Not because the job is done, but some pretty cool stuff has happened over the last week.Sure, MLB's labor dispute puts a damper
MLB players troll league with silhouettes amid lockout
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 5h
The league website scrubbed player photos for current athletes and replaced them with generic and faceless silhouettes.
Secret Mets Numbers Revealed!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 5h
Sources within the Mets organization have revealed some uniform numbers from the 2022 Mets. As part of the lockout, we here at Mets Police are not using the names of any MLBPA players as a bit sign…
Tweets
I was waiting by the phone.Hearing Joe Micheletti on an #Isles broadcast is giving me serious flashbacks. Now I’m just wondering where @HowieRose is, and waiting for Michael Peca and @MarkDParrish to hop over the boards for their next shift.TV / Radio Personality
Pumped to discuss a crazy week of Mets moves with @BenVerlander on the @FlippinBatsPod. Episode out Saturday.Misc
RT @Ahutchga1972: @Metstradamus See if there’s a town with Coastal Plain League Ball. It’s college ball, not affiliated with MLB/MiLBBlogger / Podcaster
RT @jbinckes: @Metstradamus I don’t think MiLB is locked out… they’re not union. But I could be wrong. There’s also a lot of other baseball to go to. Go to the Atlantic League. Or watch some college baseball (plenty of teams on LI or in NYC)Blogger / Podcaster
National Honor Society WHAT UPBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @tai_walker: #NewProfilePicBeat Writer / Columnist
