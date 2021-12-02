- IN
Mets Add Three Players on Minor League Deals
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
In recent days the Mets have agreed to sign three players to a minor league deal. According to Michael Mayer, the Mets have resigned infielder Matt Reynolds and added catcher Nick Dini and left handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny to minors league contracts. Matt Reynolds was drafted by the Mets and made...
T-Shirt Guy may get T-Shirt Guy jersey
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 8s
The T-Shirt Guy…does anyone know his name? He’s like The Waitress on It’s Always Sunny…anyway, that guy says… ..you’d think I’d know his name. I even hung …
MLB Insider explains Mets' current status in managerial search | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 1h
On Baseball Night in New York, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains where the Mets currently stand in their manager search.
Why the Mets should hire Buck Showalter
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
If Steve Cohen remains true to his opening valedictory address, there is but one name that makes sense when they ultimately get around to filling the job.
WFAN shakeup: Ex-Giants star Tiki Barber headlines new midday show - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis are out in middays.
Mets GM Billy Eppler on Max Scherzer + other signings and managerial search | Mets Hot Stove | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer. Eppler explains how vital he saw Max Scherzer as a pie...
Marcus Stroman thanks Mets, Mets fans in Twitter goodbye
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 4h
Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and a day later, amidst an MLB lockout, he took to Twitter to say goodbye and thank you to New York.
Meet New York’s new Darling: Starling Marte
by: Michael Ganci — The Daily Stache 5h
The New York Mets announced they have signed All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract. Marte, 33, led the major leagues with a career-high-tying 47 stolen bases, succeeding at a 90.4 percent rate, and paced MLB in Fangraphs’ baserunning runs above average metric (12.3) last season.
