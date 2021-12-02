New York Mets

Mets Add Three Players on Minor League Deals

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

In recent days the Mets have agreed to sign three players to a minor league deal. According to Michael Mayer, the Mets have resigned infielder Matt Reynolds and added catcher Nick Dini and left handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny to minors league contracts. Matt Reynolds was drafted by the Mets and made...

The Mets Police
T-Shirt Guy may get T-Shirt Guy jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 8s

The T-Shirt Guy…does anyone know his name? He’s like The Waitress on It’s Always Sunny…anyway, that guy says… ..you’d think I’d know his name. I even hung …

SNY.tv
MLB Insider explains Mets' current status in managerial search | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 1h

On Baseball Night in New York, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains where the Mets currently stand in their manager search.

New York Post
Why the Mets should hire Buck Showalter

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 2h

If Steve Cohen remains true to his opening valedictory address, there is but one name that makes sense when they ultimately get around to filling the job.

nj.com
WFAN shakeup: Ex-Giants star Tiki Barber headlines new midday show - nj.com

by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 2h

Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis are out in middays.

SNY Mets

Mets GM Billy Eppler on Max Scherzer + other signings and managerial search | Mets Hot Stove | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

Mets GM Billy Eppler joined Mets Hot Stove to discuss the franchise signing star pitcher Max Scherzer. Eppler explains how vital he saw Max Scherzer as a pie...

WFAN
Marcus Stroman thanks Mets, Mets fans in Twitter goodbye

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 4h

Marcus Stroman signed a three-year, $71 million deal with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday, and a day later, amidst an MLB lockout, he took to Twitter to say goodbye and thank you to New York.

The Daily Stache

Meet New York’s new Darling: Starling Marte

by: Michael Ganci The Daily Stache 5h

The New York Mets announced they have signed All-Star outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year contract. Marte, 33, led the major leagues with a career-high-tying 47 stolen bases, succeeding at a 90.4 percent rate, and paced MLB in Fangraphs’ baserunning runs above average metric (12.3) last season.

