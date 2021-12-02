New York Mets

Subway To Shea
STS Ep. 45: Mad Max Is A Met!

by: Anthony Rivera Subway To Shea 3h

This week on the Subway To Shea Podcast: - Mets sign Max Scherzer - Max Scherzer/Jacob deGrom, 1-2 Punch! - Mets sign Starling Marte, Mark Canha, &amp; Eduardo Escobar - Javy Báez, Marcus Stroman, &amp; Rich Hill sign elsewhere  - Mets non-tendered list Plus, the MLB lockout!...

nj.com
MLB rumors: 5 ex-Yankees in the mix for Mets manager job - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 7m

The New York Mets need to hire a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas, who has since joined the New York Yankees as third base coach.

Mack's Mets
Yesterday (12/2/21) in Winter Ball: Mauricio did not play;

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 58m

Yesterday in the Dominican League: Tigres del Licey 7 Estrellas de Oriente 2 ( Box Score ) Ronny Mauricio , did not play ...

Mets Daddy

Mets Onto Managerial Search Because They Got Nothing Else To Do

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 8h

The New York Mets slipped the signing of Max Scherzer in under the wire before the owners voted unanimously for a lockout. That means they officially can’t pursue free agents and can’t …

The Cold Wire
What Happened To Bobby Bonilla? (Complete Story)

by: Tyler Wells The Cold Wire 9h

Former Pittsburgh Pirates star Bobby Bonilla was once one of the best hitters in MLB. Now, he is known for his yearly payday with the Mets.

The Mets Police
T-Shirt Guy may get T-Shirt Guy jersey

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 9h

The T-Shirt Guy…does anyone know his name? He’s like The Waitress on It’s Always Sunny…anyway, that guy says… ..you’d think I’d know his name. I even hung …

Mets Junkies

Mets Add Three Players on Minor League Deals

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 10h

In recent days the Mets have agreed to sign three players to a minor league deal. According to Michael Mayer, the Mets have resigned infielder Matt Reynolds and added catcher Nick Dini and left handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny to minors league contracts. Matt Reynolds was drafted by the Mets and made...

SNY.tv
MLB Insider explains Mets' current status in managerial search | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 10h

On Baseball Night in New York, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino explains where the Mets currently stand in their manager search.

