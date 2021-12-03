- IN
Placing the Mets’ Max Scherzer acquisition in historical context
by: Robert Wolff — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
Taking a look at the place of the Scherzer acquisition alongside other memorable transactions in franchise history.
Who could be the next Mets manager?
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 36m
NEW YORK -- Under different circumstances, hiring a manager would be the Mets’ top priority. And while it’s true that the Mets are eager to name Luis Rojas’ replacement, their hiring of general manager Billy Eppler came so relatively late in the offseason that they pivoted aggressively to player...
MLB teams want a 2021 Platinum Glove winner to change positions?
by: Jon Hoefling — Deadspin 36m
Before lockout, Carlos Correa was drawing interest as a third baseman
Adam Jones: Buck Showalter 'great' candidate to manage Mets
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 38m
Adam Jones spent nine seasons thriving under Buck Showalter in Baltimore, and he responded to a New York Post column advocating Buck as a candidate to manage the Mets by saying it was a ‘great’ idea.
Eppler Provides Update on Manager Search
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 39m
Mets GM Billy Eppler gives insight to what he is looking for in the next Mets manager, and more on the Mets managerial search. Check out http://m.mlb.com/vid...
Should the Mets Sign Kris Bryant?
by: Matthew Newman — Mets Merized Online 43m
With the Major League Baseball lockout in full effect, there remain many uncertainties to this year’s offseason, and amongst the leading poles of curiosity remains, are the New York Mets finishe
Lightning Crashes
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 1h
When your team picks up a player or three at the trade deadline, you bank on capturing lightning in a bottle. Maybe three bottles. An arm or two to get you over. None was lengthy.
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2015
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 2h
Continuing my retrospective Mets draft series , I thought it would be fun to look back and see who got drafted by the Mets in rounds 1 t...
Adam Jones endorses Buck Showalter for Mets manager
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
As the Mets continue their search for a manager, a former player of potential candidate Buck Showalter came out in support of Showalter's potential candidacy.
