Adam Jones endorses Buck Showalter for Mets manager

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

As the Mets continue their search for a manager, a former player of potential candidate Buck Showalter came out in support of Showalter's potential candidacy.

MLB: Mets.com
Who could be the next Mets manager?

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 27m

NEW YORK -- Under different circumstances, hiring a manager would be the Mets’ top priority. And while it’s true that the Mets are eager to name Luis Rojas’ replacement, their hiring of general manager Billy Eppler came so relatively late in the offseason that they pivoted aggressively to player...

Deadspin
MLB teams want a 2021 Platinum Glove winner to change positions?

by: Jon Hoefling Deadspin 27m

Before lockout, Carlos Correa was drawing interest as a third baseman

WFAN
Adam Jones: Buck Showalter 'great' candidate to manage Mets

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 29m

Adam Jones spent nine seasons thriving under Buck Showalter in Baltimore, and he responded to a New York Post column advocating Buck as a candidate to manage the Mets by saying it was a ‘great’ idea.

Eppler Provides Update on Manager Search

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 31m

Mets GM Billy Eppler gives insight to what he is looking for in the next Mets manager, and more on the Mets managerial search. Check out http://m.mlb.com/vid...

Mets Merized
Should the Mets Sign Kris Bryant?

by: Matthew Newman Mets Merized Online 34m

With the Major League Baseball lockout in full effect, there remain many uncertainties to this year’s offseason, and amongst the leading poles of curiosity remains, are the New York Mets finishe

Faith and Fear in Flushing

Lightning Crashes

by: Greg Prince Faith and Fear in Flushing 56m

When your team picks up a player or three at the trade deadline, you bank on capturing lightning in a bottle. Maybe three bottles. An arm or two to get you over. None was lengthy.

Mack's Mets
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2015

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 2h

Continuing my   retrospective  Mets draft series ,  I thought it would be fun to look back and see who got drafted by the Mets in rounds 1 t...

