Daily News
Adam Jones endorses his old manager Buck Showalter for Mets job - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 48m

Jones gave Showalter a ringing endorsement for the opening in Queens.

Mack's Mets
Rubins Rant - Hey Baseball- This is NOT the Way to Make New Fans OR Keep the Current Ones Happy!!

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 39m

  by David Rubin Let's call this for what it is- it is only about money for the owners and for the players. Period. Everything else from rul...

Mets Merized
Joe Espada is on Mets List of Managerial Candidates

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 42m

Andy Martino of SNY reports that Astros' bench coach Joe Espada is on the Mets list of managerial candidates. Espada is the only candidate that's been confirmed to be on the list to this point.

NBC Sports
Cubs give Stroman 3-year, $71M, deal to improve rotation

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 46m

The Chicago Cubs have signed right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal worth $71 million.

nj.com
MLB rumors: Ex-Mets star may talk Carlos Correa out of signing with Yankees - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa and Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story are the top remaining shortstops available in free agency.

WardyNYM

WardyNYM Channel GIVEAWAY!

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 2h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Become a Memb...

Prime Time Sports Talk
New York Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Yehuda Schwartz Prime Time Sports Talk 2h

The New York Mets have a a lot of work to do to get their managerial house in order. Will they succeed before the new season begins?

Film Room
Bonilla's two-homer Mets debut | 04/06/1992 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Newly acquired Met Bobby Bonilla hits two home runs on Opening Day against the Cardinals

