Joe Espada is on Mets List of Managerial Candidates
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 42m
Andy Martino of SNY reports that Astros' bench coach Joe Espada is on the Mets list of managerial candidates. Espada is the only candidate that's been confirmed to be on the list to this point.
