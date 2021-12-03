- IN
M.L.B.’s Lockout: What Is It? How Does It Work? What’s Next?
by: James Wagner — NY Times 1h
Players are locked out and transactions are frozen in baseball’s ninth work stoppage. But no one is missing any checks — yet.
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 9m
The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...
Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 39m
Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.
Buck Showalter or Joe Espada for Mets Manager? (New York Mets News)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 54m
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mets Manageri...
Gil Hodges Belongs in the Hall of Fame
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 1h
He is deserving because of the totality of his historic baseball life playing and managing.
Rubins Rant - Hey Baseball- This is NOT the Way to Make New Fans OR Keep the Current Ones Happy!!
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
by David Rubin Let's call this for what it is- it is only about money for the owners and for the players. Period. Everything else from rul...
Joe Espada is on Mets List of Managerial Candidates
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 3h
Andy Martino of SNY reports that Astros' bench coach Joe Espada is on the Mets list of managerial candidates. Espada is the only candidate that's been confirmed to be on the list to this point.
Cubs give Stroman 3-year, $71M, deal to improve rotation
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 3h
The Chicago Cubs have signed right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman to a three-year deal worth $71 million.
