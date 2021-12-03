New York Mets

Mets Merized
69372004_thumbnail

Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2h

Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma

More Recent New York Mets Articles

MLB Trade Rumors
69372730_thumbnail

Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …

Bleacher Report
69371362_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 2h

The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...

SNY.tv
69370770_thumbnail

Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.

WardyNYM

Buck Showalter or Joe Espada for Mets Manager? (New York Mets News)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 3h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mets Manageri...

Sports Illustrated
69369860_thumbnail

Gil Hodges Belongs in the Hall of Fame

by: Tom Verducci Sports Illustrated 3h

He is deserving because of the totality of his historic baseball life playing and managing.

The New York Times
69369609_thumbnail

M.L.B.’s Lockout: What Is It? How Does It Work? What’s Next?

by: James Wagner NY Times 3h

Players are locked out and transactions are frozen in baseball’s ninth work stoppage. But no one is missing any checks — yet.

Mack's Mets
68444342_thumbnail

Rubins Rant - Hey Baseball- This is NOT the Way to Make New Fans OR Keep the Current Ones Happy!!

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 5h

  by David Rubin Let's call this for what it is- it is only about money for the owners and for the players. Period. Everything else from rul...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets