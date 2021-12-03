- IN
Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …
Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2h
Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 2h
The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...
Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 3h
Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.
Buck Showalter or Joe Espada for Mets Manager? (New York Mets News)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 3h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mets Manageri...
Gil Hodges Belongs in the Hall of Fame
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 3h
He is deserving because of the totality of his historic baseball life playing and managing.
M.L.B.’s Lockout: What Is It? How Does It Work? What’s Next?
by: James Wagner — NY Times 3h
Players are locked out and transactions are frozen in baseball’s ninth work stoppage. But no one is missing any checks — yet.
Rubins Rant - Hey Baseball- This is NOT the Way to Make New Fans OR Keep the Current Ones Happy!!
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
by David Rubin Let's call this for what it is- it is only about money for the owners and for the players. Period. Everything else from rul...
