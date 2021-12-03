New York Mets

Report: Ausmus, Showalter among candidates for Mets manager job

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 1h

The New York Mets are making strides toward hiring their next manager and showing preliminary interest in five candidates, according to Andy Martino of SNY.Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and veteran...

Mets reportedly have 1 high-profile manager atop wish list

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 51m

The New York Mets will reportedly strongly consider Buck Showalter as a candidate for the team's manager position.

Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 3h

The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …

Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 4h

Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma

Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 4h

The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...

Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates

by: @snytv SNY.tv 5h

Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.

Buck Showalter or Joe Espada for Mets Manager? (New York Mets News)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 5h

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mets Manageri...

Gil Hodges Belongs in the Hall of Fame

by: Tom Verducci Sports Illustrated 5h

He is deserving because of the totality of his historic baseball life playing and managing.

Tweets

    FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX 3m
    Curtis Granderson is being considered for the Mets managerial position, per @ByRobertMurray
    Ben Yoel @Ben_Yoel 7m
    Instantly my top choice and it’s not even close.
    Robert Murray
    Curtis Granderson is among the names under consideration for the New York Mets’ managerial opening, according to sources familiar with the situation.
    Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport 8m
    RT @LRubinson: nice question, Pat. Let's face it - that was one question that many @Mets fans wanted to hear Max respond to. there's a big difference in passion/intensity between Mets fans and Nats fans. nothing like succeeding in NYC https://t.co/1A43t2wUZG
    Jon Heyman @JonHeyman 9m
    Curtis Granderson is on the Mets list of candidates for manager. The former Mets and Yankees star is now president of the Players Alliance. Was with Yankees when Billy Eppler was GM and Sandy Alderson signed him for the Mets. @ByRobertMurray 1st mentioned
    Daily Stache @dailystache 11m
    I weirdly like this
    Robert Murray
    Curtis Granderson is among the names under consideration for the New York Mets’ managerial opening, according to sources familiar with the situation.
    Robert Murray @ByRobertMurray 13m
    Curtis Granderson is among the names under consideration for the New York Mets’ managerial opening, according to sources familiar with the situation.
