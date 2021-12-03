- IN
Mets reportedly have 1 high-profile manager atop wish list
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 51m
The New York Mets will reportedly strongly consider Buck Showalter as a candidate for the team's manager position.
Report: Ausmus, Showalter among candidates for Mets manager job
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 1h
The New York Mets are making strides toward hiring their next manager and showing preliminary interest in five candidates, according to Andy Martino of SNY.Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and veteran...
Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 3h
The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …
Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 4h
Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 4h
The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...
Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 5h
Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.
Buck Showalter or Joe Espada for Mets Manager? (New York Mets News)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 5h
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mets Manageri...
Gil Hodges Belongs in the Hall of Fame
by: Tom Verducci — Sports Illustrated 5h
He is deserving because of the totality of his historic baseball life playing and managing.
