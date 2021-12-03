New York Mets

New York Mets

Dominic Smith Should Be Mets 2022 First Baseman

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3m

With the signings of Mark Canha and Starling Marte, we can rest assured the days of Dominic Smith being an everyday left fielder are over. That is good for the team who needs better defense and for…

New York Post
Curtis Granderson emerges as candidate for Mets’ manager opening

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 32m

A familiar face presents the Mets with an option to fill their managerial void. 

Larry Brown Sports
Mets reportedly have 1 high-profile manager atop wish list

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 3h

The New York Mets will reportedly strongly consider Buck Showalter as a candidate for the team's manager position.

The Score
Report: Ausmus, Showalter among candidates for Mets manager job

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 3h

The New York Mets are making strides toward hiring their next manager and showing preliminary interest in five candidates, according to Andy Martino of SNY.Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and veteran...

MLB Trade Rumors
Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 5h

The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …

Mets Merized
Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 5h

Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 6h

The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...

SNY.tv
Here is Mets' preliminary list of managerial candidates

by: @snytv SNY.tv 6h

Prior to the MLB lockout that began on Thursday morning, the Mets were intensely focused on player acquisitions. Now Billy Eppler and Co. are shifting in earnest to the search for a manager.

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 27m
    I’ll say this: don’t get to wound up by the list the media is throwing out there for #Mets manager. Cohen & Co. know what their doing and have a clear vision moving forward. They will get the manager that fits that vision. #LGM
    MetsKevin11 @MetsKevin11 34m
    I feel like Granderson is an unrealistic name Eppler told a couple guys internally just to see who’s leaking stuff to the media.
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 49m
    Curtis Granderson emerges as candidate for Mets' manager opening https://t.co/b6Tte1eOcp
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 49m
    MY opinion: I don’t think Beltran will be manager. Maybe bench coach or on the coaching staff but he won’t manage the #Mets. Not after Callaway & Rojas. Cohen wants a veteran in here. If they decide not to go with Beltran in any capacity y’all got to let that dream go. #LGM
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 59m
    I’m just a fan going off what I think might happen so I think the #Mets will hire a veteran manager & a bench coach for that manager to groom into the position for the long haul. For too long this team has cycled through managers & coaching staffs. Time for that to change. #LGM
    @SubwayToShea Agree with you totally, and totally think that the choice of bench coach will be a huge part of it, as that can totally be a manager-in-training position… Hearing Grandy’s name mentioned in that spot as well as Beltran makes me happy for the future..
    SNY @SNYtv 1h
    The Mets have internally discussed Curtis Granderson for manager, but he is not expected to interview for the role (via @martinonyc) https://t.co/zOYArF2Ay8
