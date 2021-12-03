New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
69378004_thumbnail

Ex-MLB All-Star surprisingly drawing consideration for Mets manager job

by: Darryn Albert Larry Brown Sports 1h

One former MLB All-Star is surprisingly drawing some consideration for the New York Mets' managerial vacancy.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Mets Daddy

Dominic Smith Should Be Mets 2022 First Baseman

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

With the signings of Mark Canha and Starling Marte, we can rest assured the days of Dominic Smith being an everyday left fielder are over. That is good for the team who needs better defense and for…

New York Post
69377158_thumbnail

Curtis Granderson emerges as candidate for Mets’ manager opening

by: Jared Schwartz New York Post 2h

A familiar face presents the Mets with an option to fill their managerial void. 

Larry Brown Sports
69374830_thumbnail

Mets reportedly have 1 high-profile manager atop wish list

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 4h

The New York Mets will reportedly strongly consider Buck Showalter as a candidate for the team's manager position.

The Score
69374646_thumbnail

Report: Ausmus, Showalter among candidates for Mets manager job

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 5h

The New York Mets are making strides toward hiring their next manager and showing preliminary interest in five candidates, according to Andy Martino of SNY.Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and veteran...

MLB Trade Rumors
69372730_thumbnail

Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 7h

The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Mets Merized
69372004_thumbnail

Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 7h

Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma

Bleacher Report
69371362_thumbnail

Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates

by: Erin Walsh Bleacher Report 8h

The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets