Ex-MLB All-Star surprisingly drawing consideration for Mets manager job
by: Darryn Albert — Larry Brown Sports 1h
One former MLB All-Star is surprisingly drawing some consideration for the New York Mets' managerial vacancy.
Dominic Smith Should Be Mets 2022 First Baseman
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
With the signings of Mark Canha and Starling Marte, we can rest assured the days of Dominic Smith being an everyday left fielder are over. That is good for the team who needs better defense and for…
Curtis Granderson emerges as candidate for Mets’ manager opening
by: Jared Schwartz — New York Post 2h
A familiar face presents the Mets with an option to fill their managerial void.
Mets reportedly have 1 high-profile manager atop wish list
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 4h
The New York Mets will reportedly strongly consider Buck Showalter as a candidate for the team's manager position.
Report: Ausmus, Showalter among candidates for Mets manager job
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 5h
The New York Mets are making strides toward hiring their next manager and showing preliminary interest in five candidates, according to Andy Martino of SNY.Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, and veteran...
Latest On Mets’ Managerial Search
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 7h
The Mets declined an option to bring back skipper Luis Rojas shortly after the end of the 2021 season. Two …
Report: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Mets Managerial Candidates
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 7h
Andy Martino of SNY reports that he knows a few of the names on the Mets preliminary list for manager.Here's the names Martino knows:Former O's manager Buck ShowalterFormer Angels ma
Mets Rumors: Buck Showalter, Brad Ausmus Among Potential Managerial Candidates
by: Erin Walsh — Bleacher Report 8h
The New York Mets reportedly have "preliminary interest" in veteran manager Buck Showalter, Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach...
