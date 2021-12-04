- IN
Here are the winners and losers of pre-lockout free agency | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 3h
Well, that was a quick hot stove season. After all these years clamoring for an NBA-style blitz of free-agent signings, we finally got our wish. Unfortunately, the cost was a total shutdown of the spo
Mets manager search: Joe Espada, Buck Showalter among potential candidates, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 3h
Meanwhile, former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not expected to interview for the job
Matsuzaka 'content' to retire, surprised by Ichiro
by: ESPN — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 5h
Daisuke Matsuzaka, saying he was "content" to end his 23-year professional baseball, was surprised by an appearance from Ichiro Suzuki during his retirement ceremony.
Curtis Granderson surfaces as candidate for Mets manager
by: Dan Mennella — Radio.com: WFAN 5h
Curtis Granderson, who played for both the Yankees and the Amazin’s, is “on the Mets’ list,” according to Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman, confirming a separate report from Robert Murray of FanSided.
MMO Roundtable: Thoughts On Mets Offseason So Far?
by: Michelle Ioannou — Mets Merized Online 8h
We are only a couple of months into the offseason and what started out as pretty quiet quickly grew louder come Thanksgiving. There's been much excitement surrounding the acquisition of free agent
Gil Hodges' Mets players push his Hall of Fame case - New York Daily News
by: Anthony McCarron — NY Daily News 9h
Hodges' Hall case is being considered by the Golden Days Era committee this weekend.
Tom Brennan - Fangraph's 2022 Projections for Oller, Walker, Szapucki, Butto and Other Minor League Mets Pitchers
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 10h
As Gomer Pyle might say about some of these projections, "Painful, painful, painful." Fans are always interested to try to figure out what ...
Colin Holderman’s Fall League Excitement
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 11h
Colin Holderman speaks on the level of talent at the Arizona Fall League, why he’s excited to get some work in against some of the game’s best young hitters ...
RT @SNYtv: Here's how the Mets could look on Opening Day after their offseason moves, with more potentially to come after the lockout. Thoughts? https://t.co/5mN8XpxXqzBlogger / Podcaster
RT @timbhealey: Mets executives won’t say that they had a clubhouse character problem last season. But they do admit they want to improve in that area next season. Story: https://t.co/YrmH8OKg8WBlogger / Podcaster
RT @EDSdt1234: Jeff mcneil has generated 9 fWAR and 11 bWAR in just 1450 PAs including a not so great 426 PAs in 2021. For an estimated $4 million, you don’t get rid of him unless getting a lot back in a tradeBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TheClemReport: Stevie Claus wishing you and yours a happy holiday season!Super Fan
Congratulations to my friend Daisuke Matsuzaka on an incredible career spanning 23 seasons! Honored to have shared a field with him and better for having been around him!TV / Radio Personality
https://t.co/Rek8CCRTrb Back on the air NOW for replays of my guest spot on @StripeChronicle followed by replay of interview with Mets prospect Carlos Cortes ICYMIBeat Writer / Columnist
