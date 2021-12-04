New York Mets

Former GM Omar Minaya on importance of Mets free agent moves | SportsNite

by: @snytv SNY.tv 47s

On SportsNite, Chris Williamson is joined by former Mets GM Omar Minaya to talk about the importance of the Mets signing Max Scherzer and adding Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha to the Mets offense that struggled to produce consistently last season.

Newsday
Here are the winners and losers of pre-lockout free agency | Newsday

by: David Lennon Newsday 5h

Well, that was a quick hot stove season. After all these years clamoring for an NBA-style blitz of free-agent signings, we finally got our wish. Unfortunately, the cost was a total shutdown of the spo

CBS Sports
Mets manager search: Joe Espada, Buck Showalter among potential candidates, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 6h

Meanwhile, former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not expected to interview for the job

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Matsuzaka 'content' to retire, surprised by Ichiro

by: ESPN ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7h

Daisuke Matsuzaka, saying he was "content" to end his 23-year professional baseball, was surprised by an appearance from Ichiro Suzuki during his retirement ceremony.

WFAN
Curtis Granderson surfaces as candidate for Mets manager

by: Dan Mennella Radio.com: WFAN 8h

Curtis Granderson, who played for both the Yankees and the Amazin’s, is “on the Mets’ list,” according to Audacy MLB insider Jon Heyman, confirming a separate report from Robert Murray of FanSided.

Mets Merized
MMO Roundtable: Thoughts On Mets Offseason So Far?

by: Michelle Ioannou Mets Merized Online 10h

We are only a couple of months into the offseason and what started out as pretty quiet quickly grew louder come Thanksgiving. There's been much excitement surrounding the acquisition of free agent

Daily News
Gil Hodges' Mets players push his Hall of Fame case - New York Daily News

by: Anthony McCarron NY Daily News 12h

Hodges' Hall case is being considered by the Golden Days Era committee this weekend.

Mack's Mets

Tom Brennan - Fangraph's 2022 Projections for Oller, Walker, Szapucki, Butto and Other Minor League Mets Pitchers

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 12h

As Gomer Pyle might say about some of these projections,  "Painful, painful, painful." Fans are always interested to try to figure out what ...

