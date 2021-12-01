- IN
Mangum Talks Mississippi State Ties and Pro Baseball
Mets outfield prospect Jake Mangum talks about the Mississippi State ties in the Mets organization and opens up about his promotion to Double-A in this exclu...
As Lockout Continues, No New Talks Scheduled
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 3m
It's the first (of what may be many) weekends with no baseball news. It has been just a few days, but it seems longer, doesn't it? We have players changing their Twitter avatars to grayed-out figu
Mets Morning News for December 5, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
An open letter to Rob Manfred and Tony Clark: Be better. Both of you | Klapisch - nj.com
by: Bob Klapisch | bklapisch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 10m
Major League Baseball came to a halt at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The lockout is MLB's first work stoppage in almost 30 years.
Mark Canha's Gonna Fit in Just Fine
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 53m
Versatile outfielder with a penchant for getting on base? That's gonna play..
Tom Brennan - Billy Eppler Needs to Fully Factor in Visits to Sick Bay
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
THE ROCK MAY BE INDESTRUCTIBLE, BUT METS' PLAYERS? NOT SO MUCH When building a team, leave rose-colored glasses at the door. The days of Iro...
Former GM Omar Minaya on importance of Mets free agent moves | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 11h
On SportsNite, Chris Williamson is joined by former Mets GM Omar Minaya to talk about the importance of the Mets signing Max Scherzer and adding Starling Marte, Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha to the Mets offense that struggled to produce consistently last season.
Here are the winners and losers of pre-lockout free agency | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 15h
Well, that was a quick hot stove season. After all these years clamoring for an NBA-style blitz of free-agent signings, we finally got our wish. Unfortunately, the cost was a total shutdown of the spo
Okay, @MikeVacc, here’s one difference in our Beatles obsession. Your Dad, the musician, turned you on (sorry) to them. My Dad hated them. When Yesterday came out I said, “You have to like this one, right?” He said, “Not the way they do it”. He never did come around.TV / Radio Personality
New Post: As Lockout Continues, No New Talks Scheduled https://t.co/RDi5PBGBah #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and Pirates bench coach Don Kelly have been identified as being on the Mets’ managerial list (vis @martinonyc). Lots of good candidates left but early guess is: Buck Showalter, Joe Espada and Brad Ausmus are favorites, perhaps in that order, fwiw.Beat Writer / Columnist
#OTD in 2005, the @Mets dealt Dante Brinkley & Gaby Hernandez to the Marlins for All-Star catcher, Paul Lo Duca. Lo Duca's .318 batting average in 2006 was the second-highest by a #Mets catcher in club history (min. 500 PAs). @paulloduca16 @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
The latest on the Mets’ managerial search, which now includes Bruce Bochy among the candidates, the push to get Gil Hodges into the Hall of Fame, and more news and notes from around baseball for your Sunday morning. https://t.co/O4kXcn9JHIBlogger / Podcaster
Happy birthday to our guy, @CliffFloyd30! 🥳🎂Official Team Account
