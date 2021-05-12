New York Mets

Talkin' Mets
Mets Managerial Search Begins

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 3h

Mike Silva discusses the Mets roster, Buck Showalter as the next manager, and his thoughts on Gil Hodges and the Veterans Committee Hall-of-Fame vote.

Mets Merized
2021 Mets Report Card: Jeurys Familia, RHP

by: Meghan Kalenborn Mets Merized Online 12m

Player Data: Age: 32 (10/10/89), B/T: Right/RightPrimary Stats: 65 G, 59.1 IP, 3.94 ERA, 1.416 WHIP, 9-4 W/L, 72K, 27 BBAdvanced Stats: 102 ERA+ , 27.5% K%, 10.3% BB%, 3.73 xERA, 4.40 FIP,

SNY Mets

Former Mets GM Omar Minaya on the importance of Mets free agent moves  | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 17m

On SportsNite, Chris Williamson is joined by former Mets GM Omar Minaya to talk about the importance of the Mets signing Max Scherzer and adding Starling Ma...

Mack's Mets
Right now… the Top 5 Catchers in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 1h

  1.  Kevin Parada   C 6-0 200 Georgia Tech   2021 GT stat line - 52- G, 220-AB, team leading .318, 9-HR, 42- RBI, 41-K Raw po...

amNewYork
Mets manager search: What we know | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 2h

The thinnest of silver linings for baseball fans during the first week of what might be a lengthy lockout is that the New York Mets are looking for a manager.

Film Room
Sheffield's best with the Mets | 12/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Check out the best of Gary Sheffield with the Mets, as he is eligible for Hall of Fame induction

CBS Sports
Mets manager search: Joe Espada, Buck Showalter among possible candidates, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 2h

Meanwhile, former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not expected to interview for the job

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for December 5, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

