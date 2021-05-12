New York Mets

69426698_thumbnail

MLB Insider Reveals Favorite For Mets Managerial Opening

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 34m

The New York Mets need a new manager and MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed a favorite for the opening in the dugout.

Metro News
69416297_thumbnail

Mets manager search: What we know | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 3h

The thinnest of silver linings for baseball fans during the first week of what might be a lengthy lockout is that the New York Mets are looking for a manager.

Mets Merized
69419889_thumbnail

2021 Mets Report Card: Jeurys Familia, RHP

by: Meghan Kalenborn Mets Merized Online 4h

Player Data: Age: 32 (10/10/89), B/T: Right/RightPrimary Stats: 65 G, 59.1 IP, 3.94 ERA, 1.416 WHIP, 9-4 W/L, 72K, 27 BBAdvanced Stats: 102 ERA+ , 27.5% K%, 10.3% BB%, 3.73 xERA, 4.40 FIP,

SNY Mets

Former Mets GM Omar Minaya on the importance of Mets free agent moves  | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 4h

On SportsNite, Chris Williamson is joined by former Mets GM Omar Minaya to talk about the importance of the Mets signing Max Scherzer and adding Starling Ma...

Mack's Mets
69418091_thumbnail

Right now… the Top 5 Catchers in the 2022 Draft

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5h

  1.  Kevin Parada   C 6-0 200 Georgia Tech   2021 GT stat line - 52- G, 220-AB, team leading .318, 9-HR, 42- RBI, 41-K Raw po...

Film Room
69415979_thumbnail

Sheffield's best with the Mets | 12/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6h

Check out the best of Gary Sheffield with the Mets, as he is eligible for Hall of Fame induction

CBS Sports
69396887_thumbnail

Mets manager search: Joe Espada, Buck Showalter among possible candidates, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 6h

Meanwhile, former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not expected to interview for the job

Talkin' Mets
66662523_thumbnail

Mets Managerial Search Begins

by: N/A Talkin' Mets 6h

Mike Silva discusses the Mets roster, Buck Showalter as the next manager, and his thoughts on Gil Hodges and the Veterans Committee Hall-of-Fame vote.

