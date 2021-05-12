- IN
MLB Insider Reveals Favorite For Mets Managerial Opening
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 34m
The New York Mets need a new manager and MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed a favorite for the opening in the dugout.
Mets manager search: What we know | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 3h
The thinnest of silver linings for baseball fans during the first week of what might be a lengthy lockout is that the New York Mets are looking for a manager.
2021 Mets Report Card: Jeurys Familia, RHP
by: Meghan Kalenborn — Mets Merized Online 4h
Player Data: Age: 32 (10/10/89), B/T: Right/RightPrimary Stats: 65 G, 59.1 IP, 3.94 ERA, 1.416 WHIP, 9-4 W/L, 72K, 27 BBAdvanced Stats: 102 ERA+ , 27.5% K%, 10.3% BB%, 3.73 xERA, 4.40 FIP,
Former Mets GM Omar Minaya on the importance of Mets free agent moves | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 4h
On SportsNite, Chris Williamson is joined by former Mets GM Omar Minaya to talk about the importance of the Mets signing Max Scherzer and adding Starling Ma...
Right now… the Top 5 Catchers in the 2022 Draft
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 5h
1. Kevin Parada C 6-0 200 Georgia Tech 2021 GT stat line - 52- G, 220-AB, team leading .318, 9-HR, 42- RBI, 41-K Raw po...
Sheffield's best with the Mets | 12/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 6h
Check out the best of Gary Sheffield with the Mets, as he is eligible for Hall of Fame induction
Mets manager search: Joe Espada, Buck Showalter among possible candidates, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 6h
Meanwhile, former Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson is not expected to interview for the job
Mets Managerial Search Begins
by: N/A — Talkin' Mets 6h
Mike Silva discusses the Mets roster, Buck Showalter as the next manager, and his thoughts on Gil Hodges and the Veterans Committee Hall-of-Fame vote.
