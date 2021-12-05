- IN
Gil Hodges finally elected to the Hall of Fame
by: Michael Baron — Just Mets 2h
The New York baseball icon has been elected by the Golden Days Era Committee nearly 50 years after he died
Gil Hodges elected to Baseball Hall of Fame
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
Hodges was voted into Cooperstown by the Golden Days Era committee.
Iconic NY Mets manager Gil Hodges through the years
by: Associated Press — North Jersey 36m
A look back at the baseball career of New York Mets legend Gil Hodges.
Gil Hodges finally gets his call to the Baseball Hall of Fame | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 1h
It's an honor that should have been anointed upon Gil Hodges so many years ago but finally, he is getting the recognition he deserves.
Breaking News: Gil Hodges elected to Hall of Fame
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Finally. It has happened. The man who lead the Mets to the 1969 World Championship is in the Hall of Fame. Gil Hodges was elected tonigh...
Gil Hodges Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
It was announced on Sunday night that former Mets player and manager of the 1969 Miracle Mets Gil Hodges has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame via the Golden Days Era ballot.
Gil Hodges makes the Hall of Fame!!!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Hey this is awesome! Welcome to Cooperstown, Gil Hodges. pic.twitter.com/o9gYRfN5Pj — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 5, 2021
Gil Hodges elected to Hall of Fame by Golden Days Era committee
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
Nearly a half-century after his death, Gil Hodges has an added line to a resume that includes U.S. Marine, All-Star first baseman and World Series-winning manager.
Hodges elected to Hall by Era Committee
by: Andrew Simon — MLB: Mets 2h
Six baseball legends were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 as part of the institution's Era Committees election cycle in results announced Sunday night on MLB Network. Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil were elected from the Early Baseball Era Committee ballot of 10 candidates, while Gil
A quiet hero #LGMLegendary player. Legendary manager. And now, Baseball Hall of Famer, Gil Hodges. https://t.co/k3kgFj6ePVBlogger / Podcaster
Just talked to Ed Kranepool about Gil Hodges. A small piece of that: "He was a treasure, both with the Dodgers and the Mets, for New York. He was a great, great human being, and he certainly deserved it.” Hodges elected to HoF: https://t.co/r1MqhoNntyBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @NewsdaySports: A half-century after his sudden death, Miracle Mets manager Gil Hodges finally will receive the sport’s greatest honor next summer when he is enshrined in the National @baseballhall | @timbhealey https://t.co/87P2WIptqCBeat Writer / Columnist
Official Team Account
Mets legendary manager Gil Hodges finally gets elected into the Hall of Fame https://t.co/vnV2Qws8BWBeat Writer / Columnist
A half-century after his sudden death, Miracle Mets manager Gil Hodges finally will receive the sport’s greatest honor next summer when he is enshrined in the National @baseballhall | @timbhealey https://t.co/87P2WIptqCBlogger / Podcaster
