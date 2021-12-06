New York Mets

O'Neil, Minoso join four in making baseball's HOF

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 20m

Buck O'Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

Baseball Hall of Fame: Buck O’Neil Among Six Elected By Era Committees

by: Alex Kielar Prime Time Sports Talk 7m

On Sunday, two era committees elected six new members into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Alex Kielar breaks down the diverse class.

Mets Ask to Interview Rays’ Bench Coach Matt Quatraro

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 21m

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Mets have formally asked to interview Rays' bench coach Matt Quatraro for their managerial opening.Late last week we heard that Quatraro was among a list

Will de Blasio make the Mets get vaccinated?

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 26m

This morning’s news is that Mayor De Blasio will requite employees of private companies working in New York City to be vaccinated. It is unclear to me which Mets may or may not be vaccinated.…

MLB rumors: Mets’ manager search leads to Yankees’ AL East foe - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 28m

New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler and owner Steve Cohen are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas.

Mets formally ask Rays to interview Matt Quatraro for manager job: report | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 28m

The New York Mets have formally submitted a request to interview Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, Matt Quatraro, for their managerial vacancy, according to ESPN's

Mets manager search: New York requests to interview Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 34m

Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada are also reportedly candidates for the job

Can You Smell What Sheff is Cooking

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 59m

Check out Gary Sheffield’s most powerful home runs as a member of the New York Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subs...

