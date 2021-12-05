New York Mets

Iconic NY Mets manager Gil Hodges through the years

by: Associated Press North Jersey 28m

A look back at the baseball career of New York Mets legend Gil Hodges.

Gil Hodges elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m

Hodges was voted into Cooperstown by the Golden Days Era committee.

Gil Hodges finally gets his call to the Baseball Hall of Fame | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 59m

It's an honor that should have been anointed upon Gil Hodges so many years ago but finally, he is getting the recognition he deserves.

Breaking News: Gil Hodges elected to Hall of Fame

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Finally.  It has happened.  The man who lead the Mets to the 1969 World Championship is in the Hall of Fame.  Gil Hodges was elected tonigh...

Gil Hodges Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 1h

It was announced on Sunday night that former Mets player and manager of the 1969 Miracle Mets Gil Hodges has been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame via the Golden Days Era ballot.

Gil Hodges makes the Hall of Fame!!!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Hey this is awesome! Welcome to Cooperstown, Gil Hodges. pic.twitter.com/o9gYRfN5Pj — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) December 5, 2021

Gil Hodges elected to Hall of Fame by Golden Days Era committee

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

Nearly a half-century after his death, Gil Hodges has an added line to a resume that includes U.S. Marine, All-Star first baseman and World Series-winning manager.

Hodges elected to Hall by Era Committee

by: Andrew Simon MLB: Mets 1h

Six baseball legends were elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 as part of the institution's Era Committees election cycle in results announced Sunday night on MLB Network. Bud Fowler and Buck O'Neil were elected from the Early Baseball Era Committee ballot of 10 candidates, while Gil

