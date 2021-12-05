- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
John Harper on Gil Hodges finally being elected to the Hall of Fame | SportsNite
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney and John Harper discuss former Brooklyn Dodger and Mets manager Gil Hodges being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
Gil Hodges heading to Hall of Fame is ‘unbelievable moment’ for family
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 3h
The key words to the Hodges family, it turned out, were not “Hall of Fame.” They were “I’m so happy to tell you…”
Buck O’Neill Can’t Enjoy His Honor
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
When it comes to Gil Hodges, he was never really going to be able to be present to celebrate his Hall of Fame induction. His tragedy was dying too young. The tragedy for Buck O’Neil is he pas…
O'Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF
by: AP — USA Today 4h
Buck O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, has...
No Better Eight Words
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 4h
Thats because Gil Hodges is in the Hall of Fame. Gil Hodges is in the Hall of Fame. Gil Hodges is in the Hall of Fame. My, that feel good to write, to say, to think, to know.
PRESS RELEASE: METS STATEMENTS ON GIL HODGES HALL OF FAME ELECTION
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 5h
Mets Owner, Chairman & CEO Steve Cohen "The Mets are overjoyed that Gil Hodges will take his rightful place into the Baseball Hall of Fame...
Tweets
-
Notorious Ken: Ready to DieBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MikeVacc: GIL HODGES!!TV / Radio Personality
-
Been on this Elf life for close to a decade nowFree Agent
-
Good evening. Here's my column on Gil Hodges finally getting into the Baseball Hall of Fame, with thoughts from his daughter and a '69 #Mets player: https://t.co/yvD7PLY2ke #DodgersBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @NewsdaySports: A half-century after his sudden death, Miracle Mets manager Gil Hodges finally will receive the sport’s greatest honor next summer when he is enshrined in the National @baseballhall | @timbhealey https://t.co/87P2WIptqCBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Good Night, #Mets Twitter! 💤😴💤 @Starlingmart | #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
