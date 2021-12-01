- IN
Eduardo Escobar Addresses Mets' Needs
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 33m
Clubhouse presence, veteran leadership, intriguing offense, and versatile defense. Yup, that's gonna work..
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2016
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 20m
A retrospective is a look back at past events that took place. I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and look back at: 1) H...
Meet ANOTHER baseball star from Millville, N.J. - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 29m
Millville, N.J. native Mike Trout has won three American League MVP Awards as center fielder for the Los Angeles Angels.
Why Ron Darling equates Mets signing Max Scherzer to Buccaneers adding Tom Brady
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 37m
Ron Darling hesitated to make the Max Scherzer - Tom Brady comparison, knowing it might sound like overstatement. But it seemed appropriate to him.
From Complex To Queens: Locked Out
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m
We were supposed to have a Rule 5 Draft preview...instead, well...
OTD 2013: Curtis Granderson Signs with Mets
by: Brian Wright — Mets Merized Online 1h
Here was a reason to smile. The Mets' stingy budget was broken somewhat when Curtis Granderson agreed to a four-year, $60 million contract on December 6th, 2013. For a team coming off a 74-88 reco
Gil Hodges Was The Consummate Brooklyn Dodger
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 2h
His Hall of Fame induction last night was one last (typical) moment of glory for the Boys of Summer.
Another ‘Bum’ elected to the Hall: Gil Hodges finally named to Cooperstown | Izenberg - nj.com
by: Jerry Izenberg | editorial@nj.com — NJ.com 3h
After decades of debate, the Brooklyn Dodgers first baseman (and Mets manager) finally made it to Cooperstown.
RT @SNYtv: "I equate it to Tom Brady going to Tampa. I think Max will mean that much to the Mets." Why Ron Darling believes the addition of Max Scherzer will be an incredibly significant move for the Mets' clubhouse chemistry (via @NYNJHarper) https://t.co/pH2SHBAdch https://t.co/3vYoRWmCtYBeat Writer / Columnist
LiterallyCalling games from the visitors broadcast booth in Winnipeg does present a unique challenge. https://t.co/CKKclHo3u4Super Fan
Finally where he belongs, Gil Hodges joins Tom Seaver in the Hall #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Thrilled that Joan Hodges was able to be on a phone call last night when the @baseballhall let her know of Gil’s induction. What a wonderful woman. 95 years young!Owner / Front Office
2021 Draft In Review: SS Kevin Kendall https://t.co/DIBqNc6SbEBlogger / Podcaster
I asked for your thoughts on the Mets and the lockout. Some of those are included in here (I enjoyed the references to Christmas excitement). What the Mets have done, what’s left to do and how the lockout has left fans waiting for more: https://t.co/bS2zFaANVWBeat Writer / Columnist
