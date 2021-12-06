- IN
Baseball Hall of Fame: Buck O’Neil Among Six Elected By Era Committees
by: Alex Kielar — Prime Time Sports Talk 7m
On Sunday, two era committees elected six new members into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Alex Kielar breaks down the diverse class.
O'Neil, Minoso join four in making baseball's HOF
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 20m
Buck O'Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Minoso and three others in being elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Mets Ask to Interview Rays’ Bench Coach Matt Quatraro
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 21m
Buster Olney of ESPN reports that the Mets have formally asked to interview Rays' bench coach Matt Quatraro for their managerial opening.Late last week we heard that Quatraro was among a list
Will de Blasio make the Mets get vaccinated?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 26m
This morning’s news is that Mayor De Blasio will requite employees of private companies working in New York City to be vaccinated. It is unclear to me which Mets may or may not be vaccinated.…
MLB rumors: Mets’ manager search leads to Yankees’ AL East foe - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 28m
New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler and owner Steve Cohen are searching for a new manager after parting ways with Luis Rojas.
Mets formally ask Rays to interview Matt Quatraro for manager job: report | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 29m
The New York Mets have formally submitted a request to interview Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, Matt Quatraro, for their managerial vacancy, according to ESPN's
Mets manager search: New York requests to interview Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 34m
Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada are also reportedly candidates for the job
Can You Smell What Sheff is Cooking
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 59m
Check out Gary Sheffield’s most powerful home runs as a member of the New York Mets.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for our full archive of videos, and subs...
