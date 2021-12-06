New York Mets

A Random Act Of Sanity: Gil Gets His Due

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 1h

After decades of wishful thinking and purposeful praying, the dynamic career and the many incredible achievements of  Gil Hodges were finally recognized and he was subsequently elected into the

SNY Mets

Why Buck Showalter is best Mets manager candidate | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3m

On Baseball Night in NY,  the crew examines Buck Showalter as a New York Mets manager candidate. Consensus among the panel (Sal Licata, Anthony McCarron, Tod...

SNY.tv
69466083_thumbnail

Sources: Mets managerial interviews have begun

by: @snytv SNY.tv 53m

The Mets managerial interview process began in earnest at the outset of this week, with at least one interview taking place Monday and another scheduled for Tuesday.

North Jersey
69431334_thumbnail

Gil Hodges: Baseball Hall of Fame reaction from 1969 Mets

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 56m

The late Gil Hodges was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, much to the joy of his family and members of the 1969 Mets.

Film Room
69465361_thumbnail

Hodges family on HOF induction | 12/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

The family and former teammates of Gil Hodges react to the legendary Met getting elected for the Hall of Fame

NBC Sports
69465105_thumbnail

O’Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 1h

Buck O'Neil joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Bud Fowler in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame by two veterans committees.

Metro News
69454612_thumbnail

Mets manager search: Amazins' eye Rays' Matt Quatraro | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

The New York Mets have submitted a request to interview Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, Matt Quatraro, for their managerial spot, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Gil Hodges is a Hall of Famer

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h

Members of the 1969 Mets and members of the Hodges family discuss Gil Hodges election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

