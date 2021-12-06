- IN
Gil Hodges: Baseball Hall of Fame reaction from 1969 Mets
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 56m
The late Gil Hodges was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, much to the joy of his family and members of the 1969 Mets.
Why Buck Showalter is best Mets manager candidate | Baseball Night in NY | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
On Baseball Night in NY, the crew examines Buck Showalter as a New York Mets manager candidate. Consensus among the panel (Sal Licata, Anthony McCarron, Tod...
Sources: Mets managerial interviews have begun
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 53m
The Mets managerial interview process began in earnest at the outset of this week, with at least one interview taking place Monday and another scheduled for Tuesday.
Hodges family on HOF induction | 12/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The family and former teammates of Gil Hodges react to the legendary Met getting elected for the Hall of Fame
A Random Act Of Sanity: Gil Gets His Due
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 1h
After decades of wishful thinking and purposeful praying, the dynamic career and the many incredible achievements of Gil Hodges were finally recognized and he was subsequently elected into the
O’Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 1h
Buck O'Neil joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat and Bud Fowler in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame by two veterans committees.
Mets manager search: Amazins' eye Rays' Matt Quatraro | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
The New York Mets have submitted a request to interview Tampa Bay Rays bench coach, Matt Quatraro, for their managerial spot, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.
Gil Hodges is a Hall of Famer
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 3h
Members of the 1969 Mets and members of the Hodges family discuss Gil Hodges election to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
8 years ago today, @cgrand3 became a Met. Soon after he said “True New Yorkers are Mets fans”.Super Fan
For contributions to the #Mets franchise, the game of baseball and the country - thank you and congratulations to @baseballhall of Famer Gil Hodges. https://t.co/9O4RdS6yPDTV / Radio Personality
RT @MedInPanicCity: I can't stop seeing this as Steve Cohen and Max Scherzer. #cheers @rare_sportsBeat Writer / Columnist
In today's newsletter I wrote about the Hall of Fame inductees, ball-switching, Justin Verlander's health, Mets managerial candidates, the Los Angeles Browns, soccer, Bob Dole, jackass pedant lawyers, Chris Cuomo and nepotism and one more thing. https://t.co/QMQNXQdtdnBlogger / Podcaster
Veteran team, veteran manager. Gonna lose 100 games, then new energy young manager. Why is this hard to understand Steve? @metsBlogger / Podcaster
Steve, I want to put this young whiz kid from Tampa on our biggest accounts here at Point 72. That cool with you? I have a hunch he will be good at this. #metsBlogger / Podcaster
