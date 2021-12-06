New York Mets

Why Buck Showalter is best Mets manager candidate | Baseball Night in NY | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On Baseball Night in NY,  the crew examines Buck Showalter as a New York Mets manager candidate. Consensus among the panel (Sal Licata, Anthony McCarron, Tod...

Latest Mets Manager Search News & Rumors! (Showalter, Espada, Bochy, Quatraro)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 30m

Gil Hodges' family reacts to Hall of Fame election - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 45m

Irene Hodges and her siblings had learned not to get their expectations up.

Athletics manager search: Mark Kotsay, Joe Espada, Will Venable among A's candidates, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 50m

The A's have six candidates for their managerial job at the moment

No More ‘Wait ‘Til Next Year’: Gil Hodges, Legendary Brooklyn Dodgers Player And Mets Manager, Finally Gets Hall Of Fame Call

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

There was big news Sunday for longtime local baseball fans. Gil Hodges is will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It was music to the ears of the Brooklyn Dodgers and New York Mets faithful.

Sources: Mets managerial interviews have begun

by: @snytv SNY.tv 3h

The Mets managerial interview process began in earnest at the outset of this week, with at least one interview taking place Monday and another scheduled for Tuesday.

Gil Hodges: Baseball Hall of Fame reaction from 1969 Mets

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 3h

The late Gil Hodges was finally elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame, much to the joy of his family and members of the 1969 Mets.

Hodges family on HOF induction | 12/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

The family and former teammates of Gil Hodges react to the legendary Met getting elected for the Hall of Fame

