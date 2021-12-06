- IN
Gil Hodges Was Best Viewed in Total
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 2h
Gil Hodges struggled to make the Hall of Fame because voters had to consider him as a player or as a manager. Hodges was decidedly both and is finally headed to Cooperstown.
Heyman: Brad Ausmus Interviews For Mets Manager Position
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 31m
Brad Ausmus kicked off the Mets' first round of managerial interviews Monday, according to Jon Heyman.The former catcher with an 18-year MLB career is on a list of about five known candidates
Mets managerial stint solidified Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame case
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 37m
Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame candidacy was solid based on a standout playing career, but his tenure as Mets manager burnished a case that was finally won.
Mets’ managerial search begins to take shape
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m
The team has several names on their list with varying backgrounds and degrees of experience.
Family of Gil Hodges ecstatic about election to Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
Disappointment pockmarked the decades for the family of the late Gil Hodges, told on dozens of occasions that he would not be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Hodges
Latest Mets Manager Search News & Rumors! (Showalter, Espada, Bochy, Quatraro)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 2h
Gil Hodges' family reacts to Hall of Fame election - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 2h
Irene Hodges and her siblings had learned not to get their expectations up.
Athletics manager search: Mark Kotsay, Joe Espada, Will Venable among A's candidates, per report - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
The A's have six candidates for their managerial job at the moment
