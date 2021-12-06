New York Mets

Family of Gil Hodges ecstatic about election to Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1h

Disappointment pockmarked the decades for the family of the late Gil Hodges, told on dozens of occasions that he would not be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Hodges

Heyman: Brad Ausmus Interviews For Mets Manager Position

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 31m

Brad Ausmus kicked off the Mets' first round of managerial interviews Monday, according to Jon Heyman.The former catcher with an 18-year MLB career is on a list of about five known candidates

Mets managerial stint solidified Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame case

by: Mike Puma New York Post 37m

Gil Hodges’ Hall of Fame candidacy was solid based on a standout playing career, but his tenure as Mets manager burnished a case that was finally won.

Mets’ managerial search begins to take shape

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m

The team has several names on their list with varying backgrounds and degrees of experience.

Gil Hodges Was Best Viewed in Total

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 2h

Gil Hodges struggled to make the Hall of Fame because voters had to consider him as a player or as a manager. Hodges was decidedly both and is finally headed to Cooperstown.

Gil Hodges' family reacts to Hall of Fame election - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 2h

Irene Hodges and her siblings had learned not to get their expectations up.

Athletics manager search: Mark Kotsay, Joe Espada, Will Venable among A's candidates, per report - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2h

The A's have six candidates for their managerial job at the moment

