New York Post
Mets lining up managerial candidates to fit experienced mold

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 1h

The Mets have put themselves in a solid position to emerge with a good managerial choice.

MLB Trade Rumors
Update On Mets’ Managerial Search

by: Sean Bavazzano MLB Trade Rumors 51m

Not long after reports of the A's conducting their first managerial interview surfaced, the Mets have begun an interview carousel …

Lohud
Brad Ausmus: NY Mets manager candidate bio, what to know

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 57m

Brad Ausmus appears to be a serious candidate for the Mets manager job, and he has prior connections with Billy Eppler.

MLB: Mets.com
Mets set to interview 4 for manager (source)

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 1h

NEW YORK -- Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are all expected to receive interviews for the Mets' open managerial job, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The club did not confirm the news. While the exact schedule of first-round interviews is unclear,

Mets Merized
Heyman: Brad Ausmus Interviews For Mets Manager Position

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 2h

Brad Ausmus kicked off the Mets' first round of managerial interviews Monday, according to Jon Heyman.The former catcher with an 18-year MLB career is on a list of about five known candidates

Amazin' Avenue
Mets’ managerial search begins to take shape

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

The team has several names on their list with varying backgrounds and degrees of experience.

Newsday
Family of Gil Hodges ecstatic about election to Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 3h

Disappointment pockmarked the decades for the family of the late Gil Hodges, told on dozens of occasions that he would not be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Hodges

The New York Times
Gil Hodges Was Best Viewed in Total

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 3h

Gil Hodges struggled to make the Hall of Fame because voters had to consider him as a player or as a manager. Hodges was decidedly both and is finally headed to Cooperstown.

