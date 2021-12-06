- IN
Mets lining up managerial candidates to fit experienced mold
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 1h
The Mets have put themselves in a solid position to emerge with a good managerial choice.
Update On Mets’ Managerial Search
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 51m
Not long after reports of the A's conducting their first managerial interview surfaced, the Mets have begun an interview carousel …
Brad Ausmus: NY Mets manager candidate bio, what to know
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 57m
Brad Ausmus appears to be a serious candidate for the Mets manager job, and he has prior connections with Billy Eppler.
Mets set to interview 4 for manager (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 1h
NEW YORK -- Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are all expected to receive interviews for the Mets' open managerial job, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The club did not confirm the news. While the exact schedule of first-round interviews is unclear,
Heyman: Brad Ausmus Interviews For Mets Manager Position
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 2h
Brad Ausmus kicked off the Mets' first round of managerial interviews Monday, according to Jon Heyman.The former catcher with an 18-year MLB career is on a list of about five known candidates
Mets’ managerial search begins to take shape
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The team has several names on their list with varying backgrounds and degrees of experience.
Family of Gil Hodges ecstatic about election to Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 3h
Disappointment pockmarked the decades for the family of the late Gil Hodges, told on dozens of occasions that he would not be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Hodges
Gil Hodges Was Best Viewed in Total
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
Gil Hodges struggled to make the Hall of Fame because voters had to consider him as a player or as a manager. Hodges was decidedly both and is finally headed to Cooperstown.
Tweets
Replay review in Major League Baseball is annoying. In the NFL it is downright unbearable.TV / Radio Personality
The #Mets should be considering the following 3 candidates for their managerial opening: 1. Buck Showalter based on success of comps like Baker and LaRussa 2. Eduardo Perez based on success of Boone, Cora and Ross (incl Large market media background) 3. Joe Espada (paid dues)TV / Radio Personality
Blogger / Podcaster
RT @greg_prince: @JSchapiro_SBR @Metstradamus It was a long Spring.Blogger / Podcaster
Just a heads up, we’re not re-stocking any tees before the new year. Have your eye on a gift for yourself or a loved one? Jump on it ASAP. Our inventory is changing by the minute, and what you (or they) want might soon be gone. https://t.co/jBUxXSLA8zSuper Fan
Whose to say that @greg_prince hasn't done this already? Would you dismiss it without asking first? 🙂@Metstradamus You'd have to ask Greg Prince. He'll knock out a 4 paragraph reminiscence about Seratelli in around 10 minutes. And it'll be great.Blogger / Podcaster
