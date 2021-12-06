- IN
Mets’ managerial search underway as candidate list emerges
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 29m
After making a list and checking it twice, the Mets are contacting managerial candidates.
Update On Mets’ Managerial Search
by: Sean Bavazzano — MLB Trade Rumors 2h
Not long after reports of the A's conducting their first managerial interview surfaced, the Mets have begun an interview carousel …
Brad Ausmus: NY Mets manager candidate bio, what to know
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 3h
Brad Ausmus appears to be a serious candidate for the Mets manager job, and he has prior connections with Billy Eppler.
Mets set to interview 4 for manager (source)
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 3h
NEW YORK -- Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Buck Showalter are all expected to receive interviews for the Mets' open managerial job, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. The club did not confirm the news. While the exact schedule of first-round interviews is unclear,
Heyman: Brad Ausmus Interviews For Mets Manager Position
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 4h
Brad Ausmus kicked off the Mets' first round of managerial interviews Monday, according to Jon Heyman.The former catcher with an 18-year MLB career is on a list of about five known candidates
Mets’ managerial search begins to take shape
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
The team has several names on their list with varying backgrounds and degrees of experience.
Family of Gil Hodges ecstatic about election to Baseball Hall of Fame | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 4h
Disappointment pockmarked the decades for the family of the late Gil Hodges, told on dozens of occasions that he would not be enshrined in the National Baseball Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Hodges
Gil Hodges Was Best Viewed in Total
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 5h
Gil Hodges struggled to make the Hall of Fame because voters had to consider him as a player or as a manager. Hodges was decidedly both and is finally headed to Cooperstown.
RT @SNYtv: "He's one of the most prepared guys I've ever been around" - Terry Collins on Buck Showalter On Baseball Night in New York, @cwilliamson44 asks Terry & @Anthony_Recker about Mets managerial candidates Buck Showalter and Matt Quatraro
The Mets have begun their managerial interviews:
Brad Ausmus to Doug Eddings: "F*cking terrible. I don't give a F*ck. I don't give a sh*t"
The level of consistency in Max Scherzer's first and second half career splits is amazing: 1st half: 29.7 K%, 6.6 BB%, 3.14 FIP 2nd half: 29.0 K%, 6.6 BB%, 3.11 FIP #Mets #LGM
Mets' managerial search underway as candidate list emerges
A great Christmas or Birthday gift with memories to last a lifetime!! Join our son Frank Viola III @FrankViola3 to fish Tarpon, Redfish, or Snook to name a few in Largo/Clearwater FL!! He will get you on the fish!! #FishingCharter #Tarpon
