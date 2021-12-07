- IN
Tom Brennan - Retrospective on Mets' Drafts of Years Past: 2017
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Wikipedia states: A retrospective is a look back at past events that took place. I thought it might be fun to get all retrospective and l...
Steve, hire an experienced manager
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 15m
Steve, if someone walked into your office at Point72 and said, “Hey there’s this kid from Tampa. Really smart, really full of energy, let’s put him in charge of the biggest fund&…
Mets Morning News for December 7, 2021
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 35m
Your Tuesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 140: F is For Finally
by: The Apple — The Apple 40m
Michael Price of The Simpsons & F is For Family returns to run the Metsies gamut
What this Mets manager search will come down to
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 1h
Of course, pairing Max Scherzer with another multiple Cy Young winner -- Jacob deGrom – atop the Mets rotation has to make the job far more enticing than it was just ahead of Thanksgiving.
Ghiroli: Buck Showalter should be the New York Mets’ next manager – The Athletic
by: Brittany Ghiroli — The Athletic 2h
Showalter, like any candidate, has pros and cons. But he has two important lines on his resume that no other current candidate can match.
Morning Briefing: A’s Considering Quatraro, Others For Manager
by: Cam Adams — Mets Merized Online 2h
Good morning, Mets fans!The Oakland A's have interviewed and are interviewing a host of candidates for their open managerial position, according to Britt Ghiroli and Ken Rosenthal of The Athle
Let the interviews begin: Mets begin search for their new skipper
by: Rich MacLeod — Just Mets 3h
The interview process for the newest Mets manager has begun. Plus, check out our profiles on each candidate.
