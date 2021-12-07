- IN
Mets To Interview Bob Geren
by: Mark Polishuk — MLB Trade Rumors 1h
Former Athletics manager Bob Geren will interview for the Mets' managerial vacancy this week, according to SNY's Andy Martino (Twitter …
Mets will interview Bob Geren for manager vacancy
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 9m
The Mets’ managerial search will include a link to the team’s 2015 National League championship.
Report: Buck Showalter Favorite for Mets Manager (New York Mets News)
by: WardyNYM — YouTube: WardyNYM 17m
New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mike Puma’s t...
Mets manager search: New York to interview former Athletics manager Bob Geren, per report - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 38m
Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada are also reportedly candidates for the job
Mets facing competition from A's in managerial search | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 44m
More than two months after dumping Luis Rojas, the Mets have begun in earnest to look for his replacement, spending this week completing a first round of interviews with candidates, sources said. Amo
Rumors Are Swirling That Steve Cohen And Max Scherzer Both Want Buck Showalter To Be The Next Manager Of The Mets | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 58m
So I guess Billy Eppler can call it a day for the managerial job search unless he is looking to expense some more lunches on Uncle Stevie's corporate card. It's one thing if your team's 1b Ace wants a...
Former Bench Coach Bob Geren Will Interview for Manager
by: Nate Olshan — Mets Merized Online 1h
Former Mets bench coach Bob Geren will interview for the Mets' managerial position later this week, according to SNY's Andy Martino.https://twitter.com/martinonyc/status/1468279875882655744?s=
Why Buck Showalter & Matt Quatraro would be great fits for Mets manager opening | BNNY| SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins who he thinks would be the best fit for the New York Mets manager position and he provides a ri...
The #Mets won’t be the team to do it, but so many people in the game have praised Beltrán’s baseball acumen. He should get another opportunity in the sport.Mets need to re-hire Carlos Beltran the man is one of the most brilliants baseball minds I've ever been aroundBlogger / Podcaster
Beltrán’s reputation as a baseball savant is undisputed. if NYM doesn’t (totally understandable), someone else willMets need to re-hire Carlos Beltran the man is one of the most brilliants baseball minds I've ever been aroundBeat Writer / Columnist
I can't seem to make myself care about this.Only 5 Mets managerial candidates are known so far — Showalter, Ausmus, Espada, Quatraro, Kelly — but with upgraded vetting and a couple interview rounds expected, no hire is expected this week. There also could be a mystery candidate or more (unknown).Blogger / Podcaster
Mets will interview Bob Geren for manager vacancy https://t.co/jDVjF0vmylBlogger / Podcaster
RT @FarmToFame_: MLB No. 10 overall prospect Francisco Alvarez (NYM) is throwing bullets down to second in off-season workouts https://t.co/9cEadX7HZmBlogger / Podcaster
RT @michaelgbaron: Here’s a break down on where the #Mets currently stand in their search for a new manager, plus you can read about all of the reported candidates here: https://t.co/mVaOoSoG7dBlog / Website
