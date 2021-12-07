New York Mets

Rumors Are Swirling That Steve Cohen And Max Scherzer Both Want Buck Showalter To Be The Next Manager Of The Mets | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 58m

So I guess Billy Eppler can call it a day for the managerial job search unless he is looking to expense some more lunches on Uncle Stevie's corporate card. It's one thing if your team's 1b Ace wants a...

New York Post
69496057_thumbnail

Mets will interview Bob Geren for manager vacancy

by: Mike Puma New York Post 10m

The Mets’ managerial search will include a link to the team’s 2015 National League championship.

WardyNYM

Report: Buck Showalter Favorite for Mets Manager (New York Mets News)

by: WardyNYM YouTube: WardyNYM 18m

New to the channel? Hit that subscribe and like button if you enjoyed this kind of Mets content! Helps us reach our next subscriber goal of 12K!Mike Puma’s t...

CBS Sports
69495057_thumbnail

Mets manager search: New York to interview former Athletics manager Bob Geren, per report - CBSSports.com

by: R.J. Anderson CBS Sports 38m

Brad Ausmus, Buck Showalter and Joe Espada are also reportedly candidates for the job

Newsday
69494809_thumbnail

Mets facing competition from A's in managerial search | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 44m

More than two months after dumping Luis Rojas, the Mets have begun in earnest to look for his replacement, spending this week completing a first round of interviews with candidates, sources said. Amo

Mets Merized
69494140_thumbnail

Former Bench Coach Bob Geren Will Interview for Manager

by: Nate Olshan Mets Merized Online 1h

Former Mets bench coach Bob Geren will interview for the Mets' managerial position later this week, according to SNY's Andy Martino.https://twitter.com/martinonyc/status/1468279875882655744?s=

MLB Trade Rumors
69494052_thumbnail

Mets To Interview Bob Geren

by: Mark Polishuk MLB Trade Rumors 1h

Former Athletics manager Bob Geren will interview for the Mets' managerial vacancy this week, according to SNY's Andy Martino (Twitter …

SNY Mets

Why Buck Showalter & Matt Quatraro would be great fits for Mets manager opening | BNNY| SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

On Baseball Night in NY,  Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins who he thinks would be the best fit for the New York Mets manager position and he provides a ri...

