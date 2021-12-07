- IN
Five Left-Handed Relievers Available on the Free-Agent Market
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
The New York Mets have already done a ton to improve their ball club this offseason. The additions of Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, Starling Marte, and Max Scherzer will certainly make this team bet
23 | Stroman to Chicago, Manager Hunt Begins
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 37m
Jerry returns from vacation (he was sick) to rejoin the Shea Station pod! The duo discuss Marcus Stroman signing with Chicago, Rich Hill heading back to Bost...
Max Scherzer 'prefers' Buck Showalter to be Mets' next manager?
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 59m
It's been reported that the Mets have five managerial candidates thus far -- Showalter, Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Don Kelly.
Mets Rumors: Dodgers Bench Coach Bob Geren to Interview for Manager Job
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 1h
Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren will reportedly interview for the New York Mets managerial vacancy, according to Andy Martino of SNY and Mike Puma of the New York Post ...
Prime 9: Gary Carter | 12/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Prime 9 is back with all new position updates. Where do you think catcher Gary Carter will land in the latest Prime 9 rankings?
Max Scherzer reportedly wants Mets to hire Buck Showalter
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Audacy 2h
According to reports, recent Mets signing Max Scherzer has “made it known” he prefers Buck Showalter to be the team’s next manager. Showalter ranks 24th among all-time managers in career wins (1,551).
Mets add Bob Geren to list of managerial candidates
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
Add former Oakland A's manager Bob Geren to the list of managerial candidates for the Mets.
Mets will interview Bob Geren for manager vacancy
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 3h
The Mets’ managerial search will include a link to the team’s 2015 National League championship.
