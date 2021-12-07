New York Mets

Mets Rumors: Dodgers Bench Coach Bob Geren to Interview for Manager Job

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 1h

Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren will reportedly interview for the New York Mets managerial vacancy, according to Andy Martino of SNY and Mike Puma of the New York Post ...

Shea Station

23 | Stroman to Chicago, Manager Hunt Begins

by: Shea Station YouTube: Shea Station 37m

Jerry returns from vacation (he was sick) to rejoin the Shea Station pod! The duo discuss Marcus Stroman signing with Chicago, Rich Hill heading back to Bost...

Yardbarker
69499292_thumbnail

Max Scherzer 'prefers' Buck Showalter to be Mets' next manager?

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 59m

It's been reported that the Mets have five managerial candidates thus far -- Showalter, Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Don Kelly.

Film Room
69498961_thumbnail

Prime 9: Gary Carter | 12/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Prime 9 is back with all new position updates. Where do you think catcher Gary Carter will land in the latest Prime 9 rankings?

Audacy
69498026_thumbnail

Max Scherzer reportedly wants Mets to hire Buck Showalter

by: Jesse Pantuosco Audacy 2h

According to reports, recent Mets signing Max Scherzer has “made it known” he prefers Buck Showalter to be the team’s next manager. Showalter ranks 24th among all-time managers in career wins (1,551).

SNY.tv
69497983_thumbnail

Mets add Bob Geren to list of managerial candidates

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

Add former Oakland A's manager Bob Geren to the list of managerial candidates for the Mets.

Mets Merized
69497693_thumbnail

Five Left-Handed Relievers Available on the Free-Agent Market

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2h

The New York Mets have already done a ton to improve their ball club this offseason. The additions of Eduardo Escobar, Mark Canha, Starling Marte, and Max Scherzer will certainly make this team bet

New York Post
69496057_thumbnail

Mets will interview Bob Geren for manager vacancy

by: Mike Puma New York Post 3h

The Mets’ managerial search will include a link to the team’s 2015 National League championship.

