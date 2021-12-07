- IN
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Patrick Mazeika
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…
Max Scherzer Reportedly Has A Favorite For Open Mets Manager Job
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 1h
The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a record deal and that means he should have a say in who will manage the team in 2022.
Prime 9: Billy Wagner | 12/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Prime 9 is back with all new position updates. Where do you think closer Billy Wagner will land in the latest Prime 9 rankings?
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
Starling Marte could be player Mets have never had before - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 2h
Marte is getting better in several important facets of the modern game.
23 | Stroman to Chicago, Manager Hunt Begins
by: Shea Station — YouTube: Shea Station 3h
Jerry returns from vacation (he was sick) to rejoin the Shea Station pod! The duo discuss Marcus Stroman signing with Chicago, Rich Hill heading back to Bost...
Max Scherzer 'prefers' Buck Showalter to be Mets' next manager?
by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 3h
It's been reported that the Mets have five managerial candidates thus far -- Showalter, Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Don Kelly.
Mets Rumors: Dodgers Bench Coach Bob Geren to Interview for Manager Job
by: Timothy Rapp — Bleacher Report 3h
Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren will reportedly interview for the New York Mets managerial vacancy, according to Andy Martino of SNY and Mike Puma of the New York Post ...
