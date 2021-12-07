New York Mets

Metstradamus
Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Patrick Mazeika

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to t…

The Cold Wire
Max Scherzer Reportedly Has A Favorite For Open Mets Manager Job

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 1h

The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a record deal and that means he should have a say in who will manage the team in 2022.

Film Room
Prime 9: Billy Wagner | 12/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Prime 9 is back with all new position updates. Where do you think closer Billy Wagner will land in the latest Prime 9 rankings?

Sports Media 101

Daily News
Starling Marte could be player Mets have never had before - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 2h

Marte is getting better in several important facets of the modern game.

Shea Station

23 | Stroman to Chicago, Manager Hunt Begins

by: Shea Station YouTube: Shea Station 3h

Jerry returns from vacation (he was sick) to rejoin the Shea Station pod! The duo discuss Marcus Stroman signing with Chicago, Rich Hill heading back to Bost...

Yardbarker
Max Scherzer 'prefers' Buck Showalter to be Mets' next manager?

by: Victor Barbosa, Yardbarker Yardbarker 3h

It's been reported that the Mets have five managerial candidates thus far -- Showalter, Brad Ausmus, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and Don Kelly.

Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Dodgers Bench Coach Bob Geren to Interview for Manager Job

by: Timothy Rapp Bleacher Report 3h

Los Angeles Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren will reportedly interview for the New York Mets managerial vacancy, according to Andy Martino of SNY and Mike Puma of the New York Post ...

