Mets managerial opening speculation continues to heat up | Baseball Night in NY

by: @snytv SNY.tv 2h

On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins and Anthony Recker about Bob Geren's candidacy for the Mets' managerial opening (Geren was Terry's bench coach with the Mets and Recker played for him).

MLB Trade Rumors
69506335_thumbnail

Mets To Interview Buck Showalter

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 8m

The Mets are scheduled to interview Buck Showalter tomorrow as part of their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the …

North Jersey
69506053_thumbnail

Matt Quatraro: NY Mets manager candidate bio, what to know

by: Justin Toscano North Jersey 25m

Matt Quatraro was the most recent candidate to interview for the Mets manager job vacancy. Here is what you should know about him.

New York Post
69504609_thumbnail

Strengths, weaknesses: Breaking down the Mets’ managerial candidates

by: Mike Puma New York Post 2h

The Mets continued interviews Tuesday for a managerial vacancy they could fill by the end of next week. At this point it’s a six-horse race.

The Cold Wire
69295312_thumbnail

Max Scherzer Reportedly Has A Favorite For Open Mets Manager Job

by: Steven Kubitza The Cold Wire 3h

The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a record deal and that means he should have a say in who will manage the team in 2022.

Film Room
69502518_thumbnail

Prime 9: Billy Wagner | 12/07/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Prime 9 is back with all new position updates. Where do you think closer Billy Wagner will land in the latest Prime 9 rankings?

Sports Media 101

Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Patrick Mazeika

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 4h

Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t

Metstradamus
69501781_thumbnail

