Strengths, weaknesses: Breaking down the Mets’ managerial candidates
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 2h
The Mets continued interviews Tuesday for a managerial vacancy they could fill by the end of next week. At this point it’s a six-horse race.
Mets To Interview Buck Showalter
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 8m
The Mets are scheduled to interview Buck Showalter tomorrow as part of their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the …
Matt Quatraro: NY Mets manager candidate bio, what to know
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 25m
Matt Quatraro was the most recent candidate to interview for the Mets manager job vacancy. Here is what you should know about him.
Mets managerial opening speculation continues to heat up | Baseball Night in NY
by: @snytv — SNY.tv 2h
On Baseball Night in NY, Chris Williamson asks Terry Collins and Anthony Recker about Bob Geren's candidacy for the Mets' managerial opening (Geren was Terry's bench coach with the Mets and Recker played for him).
Max Scherzer Reportedly Has A Favorite For Open Mets Manager Job
by: Steven Kubitza — The Cold Wire 3h
The New York Mets signed Max Scherzer to a record deal and that means he should have a say in who will manage the team in 2022.
Prime 9: Billy Wagner | 12/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Prime 9 is back with all new position updates. Where do you think closer Billy Wagner will land in the latest Prime 9 rankings?
Mike’s Mets Player Review Series: Patrick Mazeika
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 4h
Now that the 2021 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time t
Tweets
RT @NYMhistory: 12/7/1984 Mike Baxter is born. In three seasons with the Mets, Baxter hit .232 and made a terrific catch to preserve Johan Santana’s no-hitter in 2012. https://t.co/P4epjY7qCnBlogger / Podcaster
Tim Kurkjian is a Hall of Famer! Here's what makes him so great https://t.co/BTIj0TEi1hBeat Writer / Columnist
ICYMI w/ @ChrisCarlin: Should the Mets hire Buck Showalter to be their next manager? Or do they have another option? LISTEN: https://t.co/c4z3ysoJAfTV / Radio Network
🚨 New Header Alert 🚨 S/O to @architecturejks for making this absolute 🔥 header! It makes me even more fired up for the 2022 season. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets' top 20 prospects for the 2022 season (via @PSLtoFlushing) https://t.co/zkaDZSI7tdTV / Radio Network
Mets To Interview Buck Showalter https://t.co/lJ9dgz8EgSBlogger / Podcaster
