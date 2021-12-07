- IN
Mets to interview Buck Showalter on Wednesday: report
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
The New York Mets’ managerial search is heating up and the team plans to interview 65-year-old Buck Showalter, the perceived favorite for the job, next.
Nice fact about Showalter... low bar but nice to hear.I don’t know who should be next Mets’ manager. But Buck Showalter was 1 of 5 (5!) non-reporters working/who worked in @MLB that reached out to me after my @nytimes piece on sexual assault & sexual harassment in ⚾️. Points for him, esp since @Mets have had many related problems. https://t.co/ulrbs27NRlBlogger / Podcaster
Beltran back with the Mets in any capacity would be an enormous win for the organization.If not with the #Mets, I hope Beltran gets a shot with someone. Would be cool to see what he does at the helmBeat Writer / Columnist
Take your pick: https://t.co/XcJG2mvfhMBeat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
Two more interviews for #Mets in managerial search https://t.co/7cGMcyqAAj https://t.co/lJ9dgyR2SiBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYTSports: “Had it been anybody else — Yogi Berra or Wes Westrum or even Casey Stengel as the manager, you wouldn’t be talking about the ’69 Mets,” said Cleon Jones. “We won because of our leader, which was Gil Hodges.” https://t.co/cguJCA4uvBBeat Writer / Columnist
